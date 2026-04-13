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VBZ deploys security officers to curb violence on Zurich public transport

VBZ deploys security officers to curb violence on Zurich public transport

Michael Derrer Fuchs / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

VBZ has confirmed it will introduce extra security personnel on public transport in Zurich to try and reduce incidents of violence. The pilot project will last for one year.

Zurich wants to reduce violence on public transport

The Transport Authority for Zurich (Verkehrsbetriebe Zürich or VBZ) is set to run a pilot project to tackle violence on public transport in the biggest city in Switzerland. VBZ confirmed to Tages-Anzeiger that ticket inspectors will be accompanied by trained officers who will “intervene and de-escalate situations involving physical attacks”, reports Watson.

The extra officers, to be known as “security support in incident management”, will “manage the critical minutes until the police arrive”, confirmed VBZ spokesperson Judith Setz. 

VBZ pilot project to last one year

The trial will run for one year and will be assessed afterwards, evaluating incidents and passenger feedback. The extra officers have received training for the role and will focus on “non-violent communication and the prevention of physical attacks”. The staff will wear protective vests and carry pepper spray.

There are between 20 and 30 attacks on VBZ employees on trams and buses in Zurich a year. While the number hasn’t seen a significant increase in recent years, “nevertheless, the subjectively perceived sense of threat among employees is increasing,” continued Setz.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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