Swiss roads will be extra busy on these weekends in May and June

Drivers should expect heavy traffic on popular north-south roads in Switzerland, especially the Gotthard Tunnel, due to upcoming public holidays in May and June 2026. Government warns of heavy traffic May and June will see most workers in Switzerland benefit from three public holidays: Ascension Day on Thursday, May 14, Whit Monday/Pentecost on May 25 (excluding some cantons) and Corpus Christi on Thursday, June 4. The Federal Roads Office (ASTRA) has warned via a press release that these weekends are likely to see heavy traffic across the country. Traffic can stretch for several kilometres and cause hours-long delays on popular routes, particularly those travelling north-south. The Gotthard Tunnel can be severely delayed, with traffic reaching 28 kilometres in previous years.

The government confirmed that the Gotthard Pass will open in early May, providing an alternative route for drivers heading south, along with the Great St. Bernard Tunnel, the Simplon Pass and car shuttles via the Lötschberg and Simplon tunnels. Which roads will be busy in Switzerland? With warmer weather on its way this month and concerns that flights could be cancelled due to jet fuel shortages, many families may take a road trip. The influx of cars on the road will mean that the following motorways in Switzerland will get particularly busy: A1/A3: Geneva , Lausanne , Zurich , Härkingen-Wangen am Albis, Kirchberg-Schönbühl

A2: Basel, Lucerne , Belchen Tunnel-Härkingen, Gotthard Road Tunnel, Chiasso-Brogeda, including border crossings to France and Germany

A3: Basel, Walenstadt-Reichenburg

A4: Flüelen

A8: Interlaken-Spiez, Sarnen-Lopper junction

A9: Lausanne, Vevey-Bex North, Vallorbe

A12: Châtel-St-Denis-Vevey

A13: Sarganserland-Rothenbrunnen, Andeer-Mesocco

A24: Gaggiolo The following roads are also expected to be busy: Spiez-Kandersteg

Gampel-Goppenstein

Brunnen-Flüelen

Göschenen-Andermatt

Bellinzona-Locarno The government recommends “staying on the motorway even in case of traffic jams, allowing enough time for the journey and avoiding routes via the downstream road network”.