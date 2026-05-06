Swiss roads will be extra busy on these weekends in May and June
Drivers should expect heavy traffic on popular north-south roads in Switzerland, especially the Gotthard Tunnel, due to upcoming public holidays in May and June 2026.
Government warns of heavy traffic
May and June will see most workers in Switzerland benefit from three public holidays: Ascension Day on Thursday, May 14, Whit Monday/Pentecost on May 25 (excluding some cantons) and Corpus Christi on Thursday, June 4.
The Federal Roads Office (ASTRA) has warned via a press release that these weekends are likely to see heavy traffic across the country.
Traffic can stretch for several kilometres and cause hours-long delays on popular routes, particularly those travelling north-south. The Gotthard Tunnel can be severely delayed, with traffic reaching 28 kilometres in previous years.
The government confirmed that the Gotthard Pass will open in early May, providing an alternative route for drivers heading south, along with the Great St. Bernard Tunnel, the Simplon Pass and car shuttles via the Lötschberg and Simplon tunnels.
Which roads will be busy in Switzerland?
With warmer weather on its way this month and concerns that flights could be cancelled due to jet fuel shortages, many families may take a road trip. The influx of cars on the road will mean that the following motorways in Switzerland will get particularly busy:
- A1/A3: Geneva, Lausanne, Zurich, Härkingen-Wangen am Albis, Kirchberg-Schönbühl
- A2: Basel, Lucerne, Belchen Tunnel-Härkingen, Gotthard Road Tunnel, Chiasso-Brogeda, including border crossings to France and Germany
- A3: Basel, Walenstadt-Reichenburg
- A4: Flüelen
- A8: Interlaken-Spiez, Sarnen-Lopper junction
- A9: Lausanne, Vevey-Bex North, Vallorbe
- A12: Châtel-St-Denis-Vevey
- A13: Sarganserland-Rothenbrunnen, Andeer-Mesocco
- A24: Gaggiolo
The following roads are also expected to be busy:
- Spiez-Kandersteg
- Gampel-Goppenstein
- Brunnen-Flüelen
- Göschenen-Andermatt
- Bellinzona-Locarno
The government recommends “staying on the motorway even in case of traffic jams, allowing enough time for the journey and avoiding routes via the downstream road network”.
Swiss train routes will be busy in May and June
The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) has announced additional services between German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino, a popular route for those looking for some sun during the public holidays.
The rail company will run 58 extra trains and offer around 130.000 additional seats on Ascension Day and Whit Monday. That’s around 25 percent more seats compared to the same period in 2025, although the company warned that passengers should still expect trains to be busy.
There will also be an additional TILO RE80 train running from Locarno to Milano Porta Garibaldi. SBB recommends planning in advance by checking the train timetable and booking a seat.
Editor at IamExpat Media