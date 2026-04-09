EU Entry/Exit System to be fully rolled out on April 10

The new EU Entry/Exit System (EES) will be fully operational at all entry and exit points from April 10, 2026. Here's what you can expect at borders across the EU. EES operational at all EU ports from April 10 Last July, the European Parliament approved the bloc’s new Entry/Exit System (EES). In October 2025, the EES was implemented at some entry and exit points, including many Swiss airports, and from April 10, it will apply at all points. The EES requires non-EU citizens to log their passport details and biometric data when they initially enter any EU country, before proceeding to passport control. The European Parliament says the system has been adopted to make travel quicker and replace the passport stamp system for logging arrivals and departures. The new system will also make it easier for border control police to determine whether a non-EU citizen has overstayed their 90-day limit within the Schengen zone during the 180-day period.

As Switzerland is part of the Schengen Area, along with Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, the new EES will also apply. The EES “Travel to Europe” app explained Wondering what practical changes you can expect from April 10? Crucially, you do not need to do anything before you travel, but you can choose to complete your EES registration via the EU’s “Travel to Europe” app. However, it is currently only possible to register visits to Sweden and Portugal via the app. Your registration window opens 72 hours before your journey begins. In the app, you will be asked to log your journey and travel plans and take a selfie to confirm your identity. You should receive a confirmation that your registration has been approved, which you can show at passport control. In the near future, it will be possible to use the Travel to Europe app to complete EES registrations for other EU countries.

What happens at the EES checkpoint? If you cannot or choose not to register via the app before you travel, the EES registration process happens when you physically arrive at an EU port, whether by plane, train or boat. At the port, the registration process will differ depending on whether you have a biometric passport and how well-equipped your entry port is. If you have a biometric passport (which includes an electronic chip) and your entry port has a “self-service system”, you can complete registration at the self-service system. The self-service system is an electronic booth or stand where you can digitally add information about your journey, take your picture and log your fingerprints. Once you have added this information, you can join the queue for passport control. The information you logged in the self-service system will be cross-referenced and assessed by a passport control officer, who will decide whether to grant you entry. If you have a non-biometric passport or your entry point is not equipped with a self-service system, a passport control officer will complete your registration, including taking your photo and recording your fingerprints.