May 2026: 8 things affecting expats in Switzerland

May is now upon us as we continue creeping towards summer with warmer weather and longer days. From Labour Day to a new emergency number and imported eggs, here are eight important things happening in Switzerland in May 2026. 1. 142 domestic violence hotline launches across Switzerland A new nationwide emergency hotline launches in Switzerland on May 1. The 142 hotline will be introduced by the cantons and is for people impacted by domestic violence. “Victims and their families will be able to access various support services quickly and easily”, according to a government press release. 2. Swiss government increases egg imports Despite there being more than twice as many chickens as there are residents, according to SRF, domestic egg production cannot keep up with demand. Because of this, the government is increasing the number of eggs that can be imported. The quota on how many eggs can be imported into Switzerland will increase in May by 15.000 tons, around 71 percent. In total, 36.000 tons of eggs can now be imported in 2026 (roughly an extra 240 million eggs), which will make their way onto Swiss supermarket shelves. In 2025, Switzerland produced around 1,2 billion eggs, yet the demand now sits at around 1,9 million, according to a government press release.

Sorbis / Shutterstock.com

3. Minimum wage to increase in the hospitality sector Anyone working in the hospitality sector, such as accommodation, restaurants, tourism and health and wellness, will see their wages increase by around 0,2 percent starting in May. The increase is a result of a collective bargaining agreement negotiated for the hospitality industry. Workers in this sector without vocational training will receive a minimum salary of 3.713 Swiss francs per month. Workers with a Federal Vocational Certificate will get a minimum of 4.070 francs per month, and anyone with a Federal Certificate of Competence (EFZ) will receive 4.528 francs per month. Lastly, employees who have additional training or have taken a professional exam will receive 4.635 and 5.293 francs a month, respectively.

Get CV advice in Switzerland Resume.io TopCV Jobscan

4. SEM resumes Syrian asylum application reviews The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) has announced it is updating its asylum policy for Syrian nationals starting from May 1. Following the fall of the Syrian government in December 2024, the SEM suspended asylum decisions because “it was no longer able to reliably assess whether there was a risk of persecution in individual cases”.

The government organisation will now resume case-by-case application assessments. The SEM is also launching a “return assistance programme for individuals who voluntarily return to Syria”. 5. Bicycle reservations on postal buses PostBus will once again require bicycle reservations to be made on several popular tourist routes between May and October. Making a reservation “guarantees that your bicycle will be transported”, as demand has been increasing in recent years. Reservations are required in Graubünden, central Switzerland, the Bernese Oberland, Valais and some services in French-speaking Switzerland and eastern Switzerland. You can reserve a bike spot when you buy a ticket via the SBB mobile app. Head to the PostBus website for all of the details, and if you need some cycling inspiration, take a look at these five popular cycling routes in Switzerland. MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com

