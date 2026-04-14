Home
Expat Info
Swiss news & articles
Swiss residents prefer shorter commute over cheaper housing

Swiss residents prefer shorter commute over cheaper housing

Octavian Lazar / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

While rent prices remain high and housing can be hard to find in Switzerland, a Comparis survey has found that Swiss residents would rather have a shorter commute than pay less for rent.

Switzerland’s commuting preferences revealed

A new representative survey by comparison website Comparis has shed some light on how far people in Switzerland are willing to commute to work. While housing is in short supply and rent prices continue to rise, the survey found that most would rather pay more rent than commute further for cheaper housing.

Just 23 percent of respondents choose to save money on rent and accept a longer commute to work. “Switzerland is a country of short distances - and wants to remain so”, says Comparis real estate expert Harry Büsser. “Many would rather pay a high rent than waste time, energy and nerves commuting every day.”

Switzerland prefers a 30-minute commute

When asked about how long they would be willing to commute to work, the majority (38 percent) said between 15 and 30 minutes. 28 percent would travel 31 to 45 minutes, 19 percent said 46 to 60 minutes and only 5 percent said they would commute longer than one hour.

“Half an hour is a psychological threshold [...] Anything beyond that is perceived as a constant strain”, continues Büsser. A long commute can take its toll as it “acts like a daily additional tax on wellbeing.” 

Car most popular mode of transport to commute

For those who commute, the car was found to be the most used mode of transport, making up 50 percent of all journeys. In comparison, 33 percent of people commute by public transport, 7 percent by bike and 8 percent can walk to work.

The survey highlights some of the realities of commuting, according to Büsser: “Living and working are drifting apart – and for many, the car conveniently bridges this gap – even if it means daily traffic jams.” When looking to address the housing shortage in Switzerland, the government should avoid “thinking that commuting will solve [it]”.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

Related Stories

These train and road routes will be busy over Easter in SwitzerlandThese train and road routes will be busy over Easter in Switzerland
Zurich taxi drivers call for price caps to returnZurich taxi drivers call for price caps to return
Switzerland in 2026: Major changes you need to know aboutSwitzerland in 2026: Major changes you need to know about
December 2025: 9 important things expats need to knowDecember 2025: 9 important things expats need to know
Uber announces expansion into central and northeastern SwitzerlandUber announces expansion into central and northeastern Switzerland
Pentecost weekend in Switzerland: What traffic and weather can we expect?Pentecost weekend in Switzerland: What traffic and weather can we expect?
June 2025 in Switzerland: 10 key things expats need to knowJune 2025 in Switzerland: 10 key things expats need to know
Major surge in traffic feared as Switzerland's Rolling Highway set to closeMajor surge in traffic feared as Switzerland's Rolling Highway set to close
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.