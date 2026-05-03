Home
Expat Info
Swiss news & articles
Switzerland expands summer train routes for 2026

Switzerland expands summer train routes for 2026

Heying HUA / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

The longer days and warmer weather have us all thinking of one thing: where should we escape to over the summer holidays? For those wanting to utilise public transport, Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) has announced its 2026 summer timetable, with additional routes to France, Italy, Austria and Germany.

New Swiss train travel destinations for summer 2026

Holidaymakers will be able to take the TGV (Train à Grande Vitesse), France’s high-speed train, from either Geneva or Lausanne directly to Avignon between April 16 and November 2, 2026. Trains will run daily from June 27 to August 23. 

For a slice of Italian summer, travellers making the most of Swiss train travel will also be able to take a new direct connection from Zurich to Rimini from May 30 to October 4. Other cities in Italy easily accessible by train from Switzerland include Milan, Florence and Verona.

Klagenfurt, a popular holiday destination in Austria close to Lake Wörthersee, will also be accessible directly from Zurich. Railjet night trains will run from Zurich to Vienna. Lastly, there will be several daily trains from Zurich and Basel to Bremen in Germany. From here, families can reach holiday spots along the North Sea coast. 

Which Swiss train routes are disrupted this summer

SBB’s summer timetable, however, comes with some disruption. With fewer commuters over the summer, train operators are taking the opportunity to carry out several planned construction works. 

This includes routes south of Milan, between Geneva and La Plaine in France and between Buchs SG and Feldkirch in Austria. Take a look at the SBB website for a breakdown of which routes will be impacted.

The announcement comes amid growing concern across Europe over jet fuel supply due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. European airlines recently called on the European Commission to introduce measures to help prevent fuel shortages.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

Related Stories

VBZ deploys security officers to curb violence on Zurich public transportVBZ deploys security officers to curb violence on Zurich public transport
Zurich public transport collisions up by 10 percentZurich public transport collisions up by 10 percent
Zurich taxi drivers call for price caps to returnZurich taxi drivers call for price caps to return
New night train from Brussels to Milan to stop in ZurichNew night train from Brussels to Milan to stop in Zurich
Trains will be disrupted between Zurich Airport and Zurich Oerlikon for 2 weeksTrains will be disrupted between Zurich Airport and Zurich Oerlikon for 2 weeks
Bahnhof Zurich Stadelhofen gets 800 new bike parking spacesBahnhof Zurich Stadelhofen gets 800 new bike parking spaces
Luxury night bus launched between Zurich, Amsterdam and BarcelonaLuxury night bus launched between Zurich, Amsterdam and Barcelona
December 2025: 9 important things expats need to knowDecember 2025: 9 important things expats need to know
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.