New data reveals that Swiss cheese consumption is on the rise and that changing cheese preferences could start to impact dairy farmers in the future.

How much cheese did Switzerland eat in 2025?

Do you think it’s impossible for the cheese-loving nation of Switzerland to eat even more cheese? You would be wrong because in 2025, cheese consumption in Switzerland was up compared to 2024, according to the Swiss milk producers' organisation SMP.

In total, Swiss citizens and residents ate 217.596 tons of cheese in 2025, 7.323 tons more compared to 2024. This is equal to 23,7 kilograms of cheese per capita, representing a 2,5 percent or 590 gram increase. Swiss-produced cheese remained a favourite, taking 63,3 percent of the total share.

Fresh cheese and quark increasing in popularity

And which cheese does Switzerland like the most? According to the latest stats, fresh cheese and quark took top place, increasing by 6,2 percent in popularity compared to the previous year. Soft, hard, sheep, goat and buffalo cheese all declined in consumption.