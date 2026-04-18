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Switzerland chomped on over 200.000 ton of cheese last year

Switzerland chomped on over 200.000 ton of cheese last year

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By Clara Bousfield

New data reveals that Swiss cheese consumption is on the rise and that changing cheese preferences could start to impact dairy farmers in the future.

How much cheese did Switzerland eat in 2025?

Do you think it’s impossible for the cheese-loving nation of Switzerland to eat even more cheese? You would be wrong because in 2025, cheese consumption in Switzerland was up compared to 2024, according to the Swiss milk producers' organisation SMP

In total, Swiss citizens and residents ate 217.596 tons of cheese in 2025, 7.323 tons more compared to 2024. This is equal to 23,7 kilograms of cheese per capita, representing a 2,5 percent or 590 gram increase. Swiss-produced cheese remained a favourite, taking 63,3 percent of the total share. 

Fresh cheese and quark increasing in popularity

And which cheese does Switzerland like the most? According to the latest stats, fresh cheese and quark took top place, increasing by 6,2 percent in popularity compared to the previous year. Soft, hard, sheep, goat and buffalo cheese all declined in consumption.

According to Watson, the declining popularity of these types of cheese is “not good news for dairy farmers”. Less milk is used to make fresh cheese and quark, between four and 10kg, compared to the 10 to 13kg required to make hard cheese.

Earlier this year, Swiss farmers were also hit by a drop in target milk prices in an attempt to compete with cheaper milk from across the border in countries like Germany and France.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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