Migros to freeze meat close to expiry and sell at 50% off

Migros has announced it will offer shoppers a new way to buy meat at half price. The Swiss supermarket chain plans to freeze meat near its expiration date and sell it at 50 percent off.

Migros to offer new way to buy reduced meat

Known to be a country where the cost of living is high, a weekly food shop in Switzerland can quickly add up. Swiss supermarket chain Migros aims to help address this. The company has announced that it will start freezing meat close to its sell-by date and sell it at half price.

Shoppers will be able to find the discounted meat in the freezer aisle under a green poster titled “Profitieren und Lebensmittel retten” (Profit and save food). Look out for products with an orange label, which will highlight the price, the new best-before date and instructions on how to thaw the meat safely.

Freezing meat saves food and helps customers, says Migros

Migros is not the first supermarket in Switzerland to offer such a deal, as Coop already does so. By freezing meat that is about to expire and offering it at a discounted price, Migros is “saving food while allowing customers to buy the products at an attractive price”, according to the Migros website.