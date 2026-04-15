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Migros to freeze meat close to expiry and sell at 50% off

Migros to freeze meat close to expiry and sell at 50% off

By Clara Bousfield

Migros has announced it will offer shoppers a new way to buy meat at half price. The Swiss supermarket chain plans to freeze meat near its expiration date and sell it at 50 percent off.

Migros to offer new way to buy reduced meat

Known to be a country where the cost of living is high, a weekly food shop in Switzerland can quickly add up. Swiss supermarket chain Migros aims to help address this. The company has announced that it will start freezing meat close to its sell-by date and sell it at half price.

Shoppers will be able to find the discounted meat in the freezer aisle under a green poster titled “Profitieren und Lebensmittel retten” (Profit and save food). Look out for products with an orange label, which will highlight the price, the new best-before date and instructions on how to thaw the meat safely. 

Freezing meat saves food and helps customers, says Migros

Migros is not the first supermarket in Switzerland to offer such a deal, as Coop already does so. By freezing meat that is about to expire and offering it at a discounted price, Migros is “saving food while allowing customers to buy the products at an attractive price”, according to the Migros website.

Migros confirmed to Blick that it has been testing the initiative in some stores in eastern Switzerland for a year and was met with positive results. “The almost 100 percent sell-through rate of the frozen meat shows that the offer is well received by consumers,” said a Migros spokesperson.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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