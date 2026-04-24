What Migros' Just Eat partnership means for food delivery in Switzerland

Migros has announced a new collaboration with popular food delivery service Just Eat. Migros customers will be able to order groceries straight to their door via their mobile phone.

Just Eat brings Migros grocery delivery to 3 regions

Launching on May 4, shoppers in Switzerland will be able to choose from over 10.000 Migros products to be delivered to their homes. Danish delivery service Just Eat has described the collaboration as a “milestone in Swiss retail” in a recent press release.

Migros deliveries will be available via the Just Eat app in Geneva, Valais and Ticino to start with. The service promises to have customers’ orders to their homes “in less than 60 minutes”. Any Migros discounts will also apply in the app.

How Migros and Just Eat leverage Swiss cultural trust

Speaking about the partnership aims, Grégory Décaillet, managing director of the Migros Geneva Cooperative, wants to “remain close to our customers and offer them solutions that make their everyday lives as easy as possible”.