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What Migros' Just Eat partnership means for food delivery in Switzerland

What Migros' Just Eat partnership means for food delivery in Switzerland

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By Clara Bousfield

Migros has announced a new collaboration with popular food delivery service Just Eat. Migros customers will be able to order groceries straight to their door via their mobile phone

Just Eat brings Migros grocery delivery to 3 regions

Launching on May 4, shoppers in Switzerland will be able to choose from over 10.000 Migros products to be delivered to their homes. Danish delivery service Just Eat has described the collaboration as a “milestone in Swiss retail” in a recent press release

Migros deliveries will be available via the Just Eat app in Geneva, Valais and Ticino to start with. The service promises to have customers’ orders to their homes “in less than 60 minutes”. Any Migros discounts will also apply in the app. 

How Migros and Just Eat leverage Swiss cultural trust

Speaking about the partnership aims, Grégory Décaillet, managing director of the Migros Geneva Cooperative, wants to “remain close to our customers and offer them solutions that make their everyday lives as easy as possible”.

Lukas Streich, managing director of Just Eat Switzerland, also commented on the collaboration: “Hardly any brand is as deeply rooted in Swiss culture as Migros”, and the partnership “allows us to fulfil our promise: to deliver the right product quickly and reliably at all times”.

The expansion by Migros is “surprising”, writes Watson, as similar attempts to expand delivery services by Swiss shops “have failed or been scaled back” because it’s a sector that “operates on very low, even negative, margins”. 

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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