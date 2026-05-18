Aldi Suisse banned from selling Lindt lookalike truffles

In a recent court ruling, Aldi Suisse has been prohibited from selling red Moser Roth chocolate truffles as they look too similar to the famous Lindt Lindor chocolate.

Aldi Suisse’s red chocolate truffles too similar to Lindt

German discount supermarket Aldi found itself in hot water recently over its Moser Roth round chocolate balls. The Aargau Commercial Court has ruled that Aldi Suisse can no longer sell the red chocolate truffles because they are too similar to the well-loved Lindt & Sprüngli chocolate.

The lookalike wrapping, colour scheme and labelling were why the court ruled that Aldi can no longer sell its chocolate truffles (or Feinen Schokoladenkugeln). The truffles were wrapped in packaging that was found to be an “unnecessary imitation” of Lindt’s Lindor truffles, reports Watson, which in turn “exploit[s] the brand’s good reputation”.

Court allows Aldi’s Délice to be sold in Switzerland

As for Aldi’s Délice chocolates in blue, brown, white or pink wrapping, these are still allowed under the court ruling. The German supermarket must now provide information on how many units of red truffles have been sold and how much revenue was made, in order to figure out the potential damages owed.