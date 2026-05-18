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Aldi Suisse banned from selling Lindt lookalike truffles

Aldi Suisse banned from selling Lindt lookalike truffles

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By Clara Bousfield

In a recent court ruling, Aldi Suisse has been prohibited from selling red Moser Roth chocolate truffles as they look too similar to the famous Lindt Lindor chocolate.

Aldi Suisse’s red chocolate truffles too similar to Lindt

German discount supermarket Aldi found itself in hot water recently over its Moser Roth round chocolate balls. The Aargau Commercial Court has ruled that Aldi Suisse can no longer sell the red chocolate truffles because they are too similar to the well-loved Lindt & Sprüngli chocolate

The lookalike wrapping, colour scheme and labelling were why the court ruled that Aldi can no longer sell its chocolate truffles (or Feinen Schokoladenkugeln). The truffles were wrapped in packaging that was found to be an “unnecessary imitation” of Lindt’s Lindor truffles, reports Watson, which in turn “exploit[s] the brand’s good reputation”.

Court allows Aldi’s Délice to be sold in Switzerland

As for Aldi’s Délice chocolates in blue, brown, white or pink wrapping, these are still allowed under the court ruling. The German supermarket must now provide information on how many units of red truffles have been sold and how much revenue was made, in order to figure out the potential damages owed. 

While the decision is a “partial ruling [and] is not yet legally binding”, it technically could be appealed to the Federal Supreme Court.

This is not the first time that Lindt has taken a supermarket to court. In 2022, Lidl was forced to destroy all its Easter bunnies because they looked too similar to Lindt's famous golden bunnies.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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