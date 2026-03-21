Price of chocolate Easter bunnies rises in Switzerland

If you’re shopping for the classic Lindt gold chocolate bunny in the run-up to Easter then you may notice that prices have risen, in some cases by up to 20 percent due to raw material costs.

Lindt gold bunny price up 20% in Switzerland

Anyone wishing to buy themselves or a friend a chocolate bunny to celebrate Easter this year could be paying more as prices have risen, according to SRF.

The well-loved Lindt gold bunny in particular costs around 20 percent more than in 2025 at 5,95 Swiss francs per 100 grams. Coop and Migros, popular supermarkets in Switzerland, also confirmed that some bunnies are being sold at up to 10 percent more compared to last year.

If you’re on the hunt for the cheapest chocolate bunny in Switzerland then head to Lidl where you can find a 75-gram bunny for less than one Swiss franc (1,32 Swiss francs per 100 grams).