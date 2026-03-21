Price of chocolate Easter bunnies rises in Switzerland
If you’re shopping for the classic Lindt gold chocolate bunny in the run-up to Easter then you may notice that prices have risen, in some cases by up to 20 percent due to raw material costs.
Lindt gold bunny price up 20% in Switzerland
Anyone wishing to buy themselves or a friend a chocolate bunny to celebrate Easter this year could be paying more as prices have risen, according to SRF.
The well-loved Lindt gold bunny in particular costs around 20 percent more than in 2025 at 5,95 Swiss francs per 100 grams. Coop and Migros, popular supermarkets in Switzerland, also confirmed that some bunnies are being sold at up to 10 percent more compared to last year.
If you’re on the hunt for the cheapest chocolate bunny in Switzerland then head to Lidl where you can find a 75-gram bunny for less than one Swiss franc (1,32 Swiss francs per 100 grams).
In comparison, the most expensive edible Easter bunny on the market is the “Antique Rabbit” from Hanold, a chocolate shop in Zurich, costing 363 Swiss francs for 1,8 kilograms (20,15 Swiss francs per 100 grams).
There are also fewer chocolate treats available to buy this year. The association of Swiss chocolate manufacturers Chocosuisse reports that 19,5 million chocolate bunnies were produced in 2026 for Easter, compared to the 23 million made last year.
Chocolate prices up due to cost of raw materials
The reduction in chocolate bunny production and increased prices are due to the rising cost of the raw materials used to make chocolate. Commenting on the price increase of chocolate, Lindt & Sprüngli CEO Adalbert Lechner said that "the enormous increase in cocoa prices forced us to do this”.
The price of cocoa increased in 2025 to around 12,000 US dollars per ton due to “extreme crop failures in West Africa, disease and speculation”, explains SRF. While the price has since dropped to around 3.300 US dollars per ton, it will “have no impact on 2026”, says Lechner. The drop in cocoa price “won’t affect our calculations until 2027 at the earliest”.
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