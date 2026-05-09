5 chocolate factories in Switzerland you can actually visit

Maison Cailler

Heading to the French-speaking part of Switzerland, a visit to Maison Cailler in Broc, not too far from Lausanne, is a must for any chocolate lover. The experience shares the history of Cailler chocolate, founded by Alexandre Cailler in 1819, and includes tasters, live chocolate-making and access to the shop, garden and cafe.

New to the museum is a 2,5-kilometre chocolate trail around the Cailler factory - the perfect opportunity to take in the beautiful mountain views! Tickets are available at 17 francs for adults, 14 francs for students, 7 francs for children aged 6 to 15 and free for children under 5.

If you want to arrive in style, then consider taking a trip on the chocolate train from Montreux to Montbovon, which also includes admission to the nearby Gruyère cheese factory, as well as Maison Cailler. Take a look here.

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House of Läderach

Another well-known Swiss chocolate brand, Läderach is perhaps Switzerland’s finest. Not too far from Lake Zurich, the House of Läderach is another great day trip option from Zurich or Lucerne.

This chocolate experience offers visitors a unique insight into the history of the family-run business. The large (and often discounted) shop is perhaps the highlight, along with a cafe that serves quite the array of sweet and savoury snacks.

Läderach is often best known for its FrischSchoggi (fresh chocolate), which comes in large slabs that can be bought in various flavours. You can learn how the chocolate is made on a self-guided tour of the museum or opt for a guided tour of the chocolate factory.

Aeschbach Chocolatier’s ChocoWelt Chocolate Museum

If you’re looking for something a little more relaxed, then this smaller chocolate museum in Lucerne may be a good option. At the ChocoWelt Chocolate Museum in Root you can read about how chocolate is made, interact with the process, decorate a personal chocolate bar and, of course, try some of the delicious chocolate.

Confectioner Charles Aeschbach began making chocolate in Zug over 50 years ago, and since then, the company has been making high-quality, sustainable chocolate. The local chocolatier is well known for creating the Blüete (blossom), a small Zug cherry cake.

Tickets cost 17 francs for adults (including a 5-franc voucher), 9 francs for children aged 6 to 16, and children under 6 go free. There’s also a cafe and shop to buy some delights to take home. No reservation is needed.

Camille Bloch Discovery World

The Camille Bloch museum, situated not too far from Bern and Basel in Courtelary, showcases the history of the Ragusa and Torino chocolate brands, both commonly found in Swiss supermarkets. The Camille Bloch Discovery World houses an interactive chocolate experience with guided tours, tastings, games, a 4D cinema, a bistro and much more!

The story of the company spans three generations and almost 100 years. Founded in Bern in 1929, the company was one of the first to offer a filled chocolate bar, the Torino, which remains popular to this day.

Visit Switzerland’s best chocolate museums

Time to start making your way through our list of some of the best Swiss chocolate museums and factories. From the mountains to the shores of lakes, the history of chocolate in Switzerland is vast, and the best way to learn more about it is to get out and experience it! Did we miss any off the list? Let us know!