Lindt & Sprüngli is set to slash chocolate prices in Switzerland by up to 20 percent in 2026 after frequent price increases in recent years.

Lindt announces major price cuts across Switzerland

Swiss chocolate giant Lindt has announced that it will reduce its prices by up to 20 percent in Switzerland this year. Several products will benefit from the price cut, including pralines, Lindt teddy bears, and Kirschstängeli (cherry-liquor-flavoured chocolate sticks), according to Nau.

The shift in price strategy for the Kilchberg-based company comes after the price of chocolate soared by up to 10 percent in 2025. Lindt’s gold Easter bunnies also shot up in price earlier this year.

The move is set to make chocolate more affordable for residents who are also facing rising prices for fuel, health insurance premiums and housing, with more price hikes expected later in the year as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.