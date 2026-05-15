Why Lindt chocolate just became 20% cheaper in Switzerland
Lindt & Sprüngli is set to slash chocolate prices in Switzerland by up to 20 percent in 2026 after frequent price increases in recent years.
Lindt announces major price cuts across Switzerland
Swiss chocolate giant Lindt has announced that it will reduce its prices by up to 20 percent in Switzerland this year. Several products will benefit from the price cut, including pralines, Lindt teddy bears, and Kirschstängeli (cherry-liquor-flavoured chocolate sticks), according to Nau.
The shift in price strategy for the Kilchberg-based company comes after the price of chocolate soared by up to 10 percent in 2025. Lindt’s gold Easter bunnies also shot up in price earlier this year.
The move is set to make chocolate more affordable for residents who are also facing rising prices for fuel, health insurance premiums and housing, with more price hikes expected later in the year as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.
Why has Lindt reduced its prices?
Chocolate companies, including Lindt, have been raising prices in recent years largely due to the rising cost of raw materials, especially cocoa. But this has taken a toll on consumers, who, faced with the rising cost of living, are choosing not to pay more for chocolate.
“For many customers, a pain threshold has now been reached regarding what they are willing to pay, even for well-known brands,” explains Chief Investment Officer, Raiffeisen Switzerland, Matthias Geissbühler, as reported by Blick.
Over Easter, Lindt was frequently mentioned in the news as many supermarkets were forced to offer big discounts on chocolate products left on the shelves. As a result of all this, and following a sharp drop in Lindt's shares, the company is taking action to try and win customers back.
Editor at IamExpat Media