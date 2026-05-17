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Rivella wants to appeal to younger customers

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The 74-year-old Rothrist-based company is something of a Swiss cult drink, and offering drinks in a can is not new for the brand. From the 1960s until 2019, Rivella offered customers the option to buy cans, but has since discontinued this and switched to just PET packaging. 

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The company is “breaking new ground” and making “its aluminmum can comeback”, reports 20 Minuten, by attempting to position itself as more modern and “urban”. Not just this, but the cans are sustainable, made from 100 percent recycled aluminium, and easier to transport. They can also stay on shelves longer because the drink is protected from light and the packaging prevents carbon dioxide from escaping. 

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Swiss soft drink Rivella relaunches cans with limited peach flavour

Swiss soft drink Rivella relaunches cans with limited peach flavour

By Clara Bousfield

Swiss soft drink icon Rivella is relaunching aluminium cans in an attempt to appeal to younger customers and stay on-trend. There’s also a new limited edition peach flavour.

Rivella brings back aluminium cans with new peach flavour

Rivella, arguably the most iconic Swiss soft drink, has confirmed that it is switching up its offering at Swiss supermarkets by introducing 33-centilitre aluminium cans. The milk-serum-based drink will be available in cans in a limited edition peach flavour as well as Rivella Red, confirmed spokeswoman Monika Christener.

The move is an attempt to jump on the bandwagon of canned drinks, which is trending, according to Watson. “The canned goods market has developed significantly in recent years,” continued Christener. “The can has become a trendy packaging option, especially for younger customers.” 

The new peach flavour was launched on Rivella’s social media with Swiss rapper EAZ and has over one million views on Instagram. For any Rivella fans out there, the cans are being rolled out in Switzerland in Coop, Coop Pronto, Valora kiosks and Avec stores. 

Rivella wants to appeal to younger customers

The 74-year-old Rothrist-based company is something of a Swiss cult drink, and offering drinks in a can is not new for the brand. From the 1960s until 2019, Rivella offered customers the option to buy cans, but has since discontinued this and switched to just PET packaging. 

The company is “breaking new ground” and making “its aluminmum can comeback”, reports 20 Minuten, by attempting to position itself as more modern and “urban”. Not just this, but the cans are sustainable, made from 100 percent recycled aluminium, and easier to transport. They can also stay on shelves longer because the drink is protected from light and the packaging prevents carbon dioxide from escaping. 

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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