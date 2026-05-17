Swiss soft drink Rivella relaunches cans with limited peach flavour
Swiss soft drink icon Rivella is relaunching aluminium cans in an attempt to appeal to younger customers and stay on-trend. There’s also a new limited edition peach flavour.
Rivella brings back aluminium cans with new peach flavour
Rivella, arguably the most iconic Swiss soft drink, has confirmed that it is switching up its offering at Swiss supermarkets by introducing 33-centilitre aluminium cans. The milk-serum-based drink will be available in cans in a limited edition peach flavour as well as Rivella Red, confirmed spokeswoman Monika Christener.
The move is an attempt to jump on the bandwagon of canned drinks, which is trending, according to Watson. “The canned goods market has developed significantly in recent years,” continued Christener. “The can has become a trendy packaging option, especially for younger customers.”
The new peach flavour was launched on Rivella’s social media with Swiss rapper EAZ and has over one million views on Instagram. For any Rivella fans out there, the cans are being rolled out in Switzerland in Coop, Coop Pronto, Valora kiosks and Avec stores.
Rivella wants to appeal to younger customers
The 74-year-old Rothrist-based company is something of a Swiss cult drink, and offering drinks in a can is not new for the brand. From the 1960s until 2019, Rivella offered customers the option to buy cans, but has since discontinued this and switched to just PET packaging.
The company is “breaking new ground” and making “its aluminmum can comeback”, reports 20 Minuten, by attempting to position itself as more modern and “urban”. Not just this, but the cans are sustainable, made from 100 percent recycled aluminium, and easier to transport. They can also stay on shelves longer because the drink is protected from light and the packaging prevents carbon dioxide from escaping.
Editor at IamExpat Media