Swiss soft drink Rivella relaunches cans with limited peach flavour

Swiss soft drink icon Rivella is relaunching aluminium cans in an attempt to appeal to younger customers and stay on-trend. There’s also a new limited edition peach flavour.

Rivella brings back aluminium cans with new peach flavour

Rivella, arguably the most iconic Swiss soft drink, has confirmed that it is switching up its offering at Swiss supermarkets by introducing 33-centilitre aluminium cans. The milk-serum-based drink will be available in cans in a limited edition peach flavour as well as Rivella Red, confirmed spokeswoman Monika Christener.

The move is an attempt to jump on the bandwagon of canned drinks, which is trending, according to Watson. “The canned goods market has developed significantly in recent years,” continued Christener. “The can has become a trendy packaging option, especially for younger customers.”

The new peach flavour was launched on Rivella’s social media with Swiss rapper EAZ and has over one million views on Instagram. For any Rivella fans out there, the cans are being rolled out in Switzerland in Coop, Coop Pronto, Valora kiosks and Avec stores.