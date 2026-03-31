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Swiss airports report record-breaking passenger numbers in 2025

Swiss airports report record-breaking passenger numbers in 2025

Octavian Lazar / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

The Federal Statistical Office (FSO) has shared record-breaking passenger numbers set by airports in Switzerland in 2025, along with the most popular destinations Swiss residents travelled to.

4 percent more people travelled via Switzerland in 2025

Airports in Switzerland have collectively set a new passenger record for 2025. According to the latest FSO figures, 60 million people travelled via the country’s airports in 2025, an increase of around 2,2 million passengers (4 percent) compared to 2024.

Zurich remained the busiest airport in Switzerland with 32,5 million passengers, followed by Geneva (17,7 million) and Basel (9,6 million).

Spain most popular destination among Swiss

Swiss domestic passengers (i.e. residents and citizens) travelling from Swiss airports are also rising and are predicted to reach 25 million in 2025 when numbers are finalised. Wondering where most people who live in Switzerland travelled to? The FSO reported that 80 percent of people travelling for work or a holiday headed to a European destination.  

The most popular destination among Swiss travellers in 2025 was Spain, with 3,3 million passengers heading there. This was followed by the UK (2,9 million) and Portugal (1,5 million) in second and third place, according to Watson.

Swiss airports also continued to make improvements last year, with Basel EuroAirport announcing that it will almost double in size with a 125 million-franc investment to upgrade its terminal, and Zurich Airport installed new CT scanners to improve the passenger experience.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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