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SWISS adopts new technology to help reduce turbulence

SWISS adopts new technology to help reduce turbulence

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By Clara Bousfield

Flights to and from Switzerland could get a bit less bumpy as SWISS and Edelweiss, part of the Lufthansa Group, introduce IATA Turbulence Aware technology to aid pilots in planning their journeys.

SWISS adopts new turbulence technology

SWISS, the national airline in Switzerland, has adopted a new data platform that provides real-time turbulence data to help pilots plan their journeys. Announced by the Lufthansa Group, the new technology, IATA Turbulence Aware, will “collect anonymised data on turbulence from flights”. This will provide “pilots with accurate information about current atmospheric conditions”.

The technology uses aircraft sensors to collect data on turbulence intensity, which is then shared with pilots as “colour-coded symbols [which] indicate the location, altitude, time and intensity of the measured turbulence”. Such information will help pilots try to avoid any areas of bad turbulence.

The IATA system has been used by airlines since 2018 and is now adopted by around 25 airlines worldwide, according to Watson. Edelweiss, also part of the Lufthansa Group, will join SWISS in introducing the system.

IATA turbulence system should improve bumpy flights

The new technology should benefit future flyers. Francesco Sciortino, hub manager at Frankfurt Airport, says the technology “enables us to offer our passengers a smooth and more pleasant flight experience while making an important contribution to safety in global aviation”.

Unfortunately for residents and visitors to Switzerland, the country is home to eight of the 10 most turbulent flight routes in Europe due to the mountains and short distances often flown.

Even globally, Switzerland ranks quite high and has two of the 10 most turbulent journeys in the world, according to turbli. Luckily for future flyers, the new technology may provide some respite from those particularly bumpy journeys!

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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