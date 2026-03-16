SWISS adopts new technology to help reduce turbulence

Flights to and from Switzerland could get a bit less bumpy as SWISS and Edelweiss, part of the Lufthansa Group, introduce IATA Turbulence Aware technology to aid pilots in planning their journeys.

SWISS adopts new turbulence technology

SWISS, the national airline in Switzerland, has adopted a new data platform that provides real-time turbulence data to help pilots plan their journeys. Announced by the Lufthansa Group, the new technology, IATA Turbulence Aware, will “collect anonymised data on turbulence from flights”. This will provide “pilots with accurate information about current atmospheric conditions”.

The technology uses aircraft sensors to collect data on turbulence intensity, which is then shared with pilots as “colour-coded symbols [which] indicate the location, altitude, time and intensity of the measured turbulence”. Such information will help pilots try to avoid any areas of bad turbulence.

The IATA system has been used by airlines since 2018 and is now adopted by around 25 airlines worldwide, according to Watson. Edelweiss, also part of the Lufthansa Group, will join SWISS in introducing the system.