End of an era: SWISS discontinues duty-free shopping on flights

Anyone wanting to make the most of duty-free shopping onboard a SWISS flight will soon need to switch up their habits. From September, SWISS is ending in-flight duty-free shopping.

SWISS duty-free shopping ends September 30

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) announced the move in a press release, referencing “changing passenger purchasing behaviour” as the reason for ending duty-free shopping on flights.

Instead, passengers will be able to browse items offered by SWISS via the online Miles & More Worldshop. From June, the airline will continue to sell discounted items on board flights, and from September 30, the service will end.

The move by SWISS is in response to changing shopping habits among travellers. Many choose to buy products at home or online, and utilising in-flight duty-free shopping has become “the exception”. Other European airlines, including Lufthansa, KLM and Finnair, have also recently stopped the in-flight service.