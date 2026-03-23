SWISS confirms 326 flights will be cancelled this summer

Staff shortages at SWISS, the flag carrier airline of Switzerland, will once again be felt this summer. A spokesperson has confirmed that 326 flights will be cancelled, largely due to pilot shortages.

SWISS cancels several summer flights again

SWISS flights over the summer holidays will be reduced again this year, a spokesperson has confirmed to AWP, reported by Watson. 326 flights in total will be cancelled in the summer months, which represent about 0,4 percent of scheduled flights.

The situation has improved slightly compared to last year when 1.400 flights were cancelled, around 1,5 percent of planned flights. The impacted routes will largely be long-haul flights from Swiss airports to, for example, Chicago and Shanghai, continues Watson.

SWISS short of captains and co-pilots

SWISS has a shortage of captains and co-pilots which is why there are continued cancellations each year. Specifically, the company needs staff for the Airbus A320, A321, A330 and A340.