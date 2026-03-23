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SWISS confirms 326 flights will be cancelled this summer

SWISS confirms 326 flights will be cancelled this summer

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By Clara Bousfield

Staff shortages at SWISS, the flag carrier airline of Switzerland, will once again be felt this summer. A spokesperson has confirmed that 326 flights will be cancelled, largely due to pilot shortages.

SWISS cancels several summer flights again

SWISS flights over the summer holidays will be reduced again this year, a spokesperson has confirmed to AWP, reported by Watson. 326 flights in total will be cancelled in the summer months, which represent about 0,4 percent of scheduled flights.

The situation has improved slightly compared to last year when 1.400 flights were cancelled, around 1,5 percent of planned flights. The impacted routes will largely be long-haul flights from Swiss airports to, for example, Chicago and Shanghai, continues Watson.

SWISS short of captains and co-pilots

SWISS has a shortage of captains and co-pilots which is why there are continued cancellations each year. Specifically, the company needs staff for the Airbus A320, A321, A330 and A340. 

Of the pilots that SWISS does have, a number are currently undergoing retraining programmes for new planes, which “take months, and short-term solutions are hardly possible due to contractual obligations and the current career model”. Furthermore, 11 planes are currently grounded “due to engine problems”, adding to the problem.

In contrast, SWISS has an excess of cabin crew - around 300 too many at times. To address this, the international company said it would offer anyone who voluntarily resigns a bonus of up to 15.000 Swiss francs.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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