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EU airlines call for action to prevent jet fuel shortages

EU airlines call for action to prevent jet fuel shortages

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By Clara Bousfield

European association Airlines for Europe, which includes SWISS and Edelweiss, is calling for the European Union (EU) to take emergency action amid the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran. 

SWISS among airlines calling for EU-wide emergency help

European airlines have asked the European Commission to take action to prevent jet fuel shortages and other consequences arising from the conflict in the Middle East. 

Airlines for Europe (A4E) has submitted a document calling for emergency measures, reports Watson. A4E is an association made up of European airlines, including the Air France-KLM Group, Ryanair, Easyjet, the Lufthansa Group (which includes SWISS and Edelweiss), British Airways and Iberia.

The airline association is asking for jet fuel supply to be monitored at an EU level, the EU emissions trading system to be suspended and for the EU to scrap some aviation taxes. Furthermore, the group of airlines encouraged the commission to purchase kerosene jointly across the EU and proposed minimum aviation fuel reserves regulations.

"These are temporary measures to get us through the current situation, as well as longer-term plans to be prepared for the future," said managing director Ourania Georgoutsakou.

ACI Europe warns of jet fuel shortage in the EU

The call for action comes as the Airports Council International Europe (ACI) recently warned that if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened within three weeks, then “a kerosene shortage in the EU is likely to become a reality”, according to Watson

SWISS recently further extended its suspension of flights to Dubai until July 11 due to the ongoing conflict. As summer holidays slowly inch closer in Switzerland, a SWISS spokesperson commented that the airline is “not currently planning any adjustments to our flight operations due to fuel shortages or price increases”. 

The Lufthansa Group recently cancelled flights to and from the Middle East until October 24, and SWISS confirmed 326 flights will be cancelled this summer. However, the latter is due to ongoing staff shortages.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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