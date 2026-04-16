EU airlines call for action to prevent jet fuel shortages

European association Airlines for Europe, which includes SWISS and Edelweiss, is calling for the European Union (EU) to take emergency action amid the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran.

SWISS among airlines calling for EU-wide emergency help

European airlines have asked the European Commission to take action to prevent jet fuel shortages and other consequences arising from the conflict in the Middle East.

Airlines for Europe (A4E) has submitted a document calling for emergency measures, reports Watson. A4E is an association made up of European airlines, including the Air France-KLM Group, Ryanair, Easyjet, the Lufthansa Group (which includes SWISS and Edelweiss), British Airways and Iberia.

The airline association is asking for jet fuel supply to be monitored at an EU level, the EU emissions trading system to be suspended and for the EU to scrap some aviation taxes. Furthermore, the group of airlines encouraged the commission to purchase kerosene jointly across the EU and proposed minimum aviation fuel reserves regulations.