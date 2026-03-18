60% of Basel EuroAirport flights cancelled in April and May due to runway renovation

Expect some travel disruptions at Basel EuroAirport this Easter as the main runway will be closed from April 15 to May 20, 2026, for renovations. Several flights have been cancelled and those that are running are getting more expensive.

Basel EuroAirport runway renovation causes cancellations

The main runway at the airport is set to close in April and May to allow construction work to take place. Runway 15/33 will be refurbished as “part of a long-term maintenance programme to ensure operational safety”, according to the Basel EuroAirport website.

Nau reports that around 60 percent of flights to and from Basel will be cancelled during this time. Only 29 destinations, rather than the usual 110, will be covered, continues Blick. EasyJet, which dominates the share of flights to and from Basel EuroAirport, will operate a reduced schedule.

Runway 07/25, the secondary runway at the airport, will remain operational but it is only 1.715 metres long and is restricted to handling smaller aircraft. The 3.900-metre long main runway serves 97 percent of air traffic and can handle all types of planes.