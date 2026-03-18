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60% of Basel EuroAirport flights cancelled in April and May due to runway renovation

60% of Basel EuroAirport flights cancelled in April and May due to runway renovation

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By Clara Bousfield

Expect some travel disruptions at Basel EuroAirport this Easter as the main runway will be closed from April 15 to May 20, 2026, for renovations. Several flights have been cancelled and those that are running are getting more expensive.

Basel EuroAirport runway renovation causes cancellations

The main runway at the airport is set to close in April and May to allow construction work to take place. Runway 15/33 will be refurbished as “part of a long-term maintenance programme to ensure operational safety”, according to the Basel EuroAirport website.

Nau reports that around 60 percent of flights to and from Basel will be cancelled during this time. Only 29 destinations, rather than the usual 110, will be covered, continues Blick. EasyJet, which dominates the share of flights to and from Basel EuroAirport, will operate a reduced schedule.

Runway 07/25, the secondary runway at the airport, will remain operational but it is only 1.715 metres long and is restricted to handling smaller aircraft. The 3.900-metre long main runway serves 97 percent of air traffic and can handle all types of planes.

Flight prices spiking at Basel EuroAirport

Anyone wishing to travel for work or for a holiday may have to contend with significantly higher prices. With fewer flights running, some flight prices have increased by 1.000 percent. For example, a one-way ticket to Palma de Mallorca costs between 45 and 100 Swiss francs in March. By mid-May, the price can reach around 538 Swiss francs, according to Blick.

The runway closure coincides with several school holidays which fall around Easter. Holiday-goers looking for an alternative option could fly from Geneva or Zurich, or consider driving or taking public transport. Flight prices are expected to return to normal once the renovation is complete and the runway reopens.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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