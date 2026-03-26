Lufthansa Group flights to Middle East cancelled until October
The Lufthansa Group has announced that SWISS and Edelweiss flights to and from the Middle East have been cancelled until October 24. Flights suspensions to Dubai and Tel Aviv have been extended until May 31.
SWISS extends flight suspensions to Dubai and Tel Aviv
The Lufthansa Group, parent company of SWISS and Edelweiss, has cancelled all flights to several destinations in the Middle East until October 24, according to a press release. The German company has also extended flight suspensions to Dubai and Tel Aviv until May 31.
Flights to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran have been cancelled until autumn for "operational reasons".
The cancellations apply to flights operated by Lufthansa-owned airlines, including SWISS, Edelweiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, ITA Airways and Lufthansa Cargo.
SWISS passengers can request refunds or rebook
The announcement comes as a result of the “volatile situation in the Middle East” after the US and Israel launched a war on Iran earlier this month. The situation has made it “virtually impossible to plan any reasonable air travel”, continues Blick.
SWISS passengers affected by the announcement have the option to either rebook their flight or request a full refund. Find out more via the SWISS website or contact customer service on +41 (0)848 700 700. Make sure to check flight status before travelling to the airport.
The company stated that “the safety of passengers and crew is always the top priority for the Lufthansa Group”. Airlines in the group may make adjustments to schedules as the situation changes, and these will be “communicated accordingly”, the press release continued.
Editor at IamExpat Media