Lufthansa Group flights to Middle East cancelled until October

The Lufthansa Group has announced that SWISS and Edelweiss flights to and from the Middle East have been cancelled until October 24. Flights suspensions to Dubai and Tel Aviv have been extended until May 31.

SWISS extends flight suspensions to Dubai and Tel Aviv

The Lufthansa Group, parent company of SWISS and Edelweiss, has cancelled all flights to several destinations in the Middle East until October 24, according to a press release. The German company has also extended flight suspensions to Dubai and Tel Aviv until May 31.

Flights to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran have been cancelled until autumn for "operational reasons".

The cancellations apply to flights operated by Lufthansa-owned airlines, including SWISS, Edelweiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, ITA Airways and Lufthansa Cargo.