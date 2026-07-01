How much do people actually tip in Switzerland? A new study has answers

Ever wondered exactly how much you should tip when eating out in Switzerland? A new study by Bank Cler and the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) has shed some light on Swiss tipping culture.

40 percent of diners unsure about Swiss tipping etiquette

Tipping culture can be confusing when travelling, and in Switzerland, even residents often struggle: 40 percent of people are “occasionally or frequently unsure about tipping”, according to a study by Bank Cler and the ZHAW School of Management and Law.

The research found that, in general, a 5 to 10 percent tip is appropriate when eating out at a restaurant. Out of the 1.051 people surveyed, 73,7 percent said they leave a tip when dining out, and just 10 percent rarely or never do. As service charges have been included in bills since 1974, tipping in Switzerland remains entirely voluntary.

Should you round up your bill?

While the study found that 5 to 10 percent is a good tipping guide, most people tend to simply round up their bill rather than calculate a specific amount. This can mean that tipping is “less governed by mathematical rules and more by psychological thresholds and everyday situations.”