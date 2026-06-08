Travellers can now skip border queues with updated QuickZoll VAT app
The Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) has updated its customs clearance app, QuickZoll, allowing travellers to declare imported goods using two different VAT rates
QuickZoll updates for standard and reduced Swiss VAT
According to a press release by the
Users can input the value of their goods under either the standard rate of 8,1 percent or the reduced rate of 2,6 percent, giving digital declarations the same legal conditions as oral or written ones
The reduced rate of 2,6 percent applies to essential goods, which include items like food, non-alcoholic beverages and books
How the 150-franc limit affects border shopping
The application requires no prior registration, offering a high degree of flexibility for those who enjoy shopping across the border
The technical rollout was planned for 2026 as part of the DaziT digitalisation programme. To save time, a basic option remains available to log the total value of goods without separating them by VAT rate
The update also accommodates the stricter duty-free allowance implemented in 2025
New data shows growth in digital declarations since 2018
The usage of the digital customs clearance app has risen continuously since its launch, according to Keystone-SDA. In its first year of operation in 2018, the app registered just 13.000 customs declarations, generating 1,1 million francs in revenue
By 2025, those figures grew significantly to more than 192.000 declarations and 13 million francs in revenue