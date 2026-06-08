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Travellers can now skip border queues with updated QuickZoll VAT app

Travellers can now skip border queues with updated QuickZoll VAT app

By Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

The Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) has updated its customs clearance app, QuickZoll, allowing travellers to declare imported goods using two different VAT rates. This new feature enables individuals to digitally clear everyday items that previously required in-person or written declarations at the border.

QuickZoll updates for standard and reduced Swiss VAT

According to a press release by the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG), the updated version of the QuickZoll application automatically calculates the total tax due.

Users can input the value of their goods under either the standard rate of 8,1 percent or the reduced rate of 2,6 percent, giving digital declarations the same legal conditions as oral or written ones. This makes managing Swiss taxes much simpler when returning from a trip. 

The reduced rate of 2,6 percent applies to essential goods, which include items like food, non-alcoholic beverages and books. All other products are subject to the standard 8,1 percent rate, including clothing, electronics, furniture, alcohol, tobacco and jewellery. However, BAZG notes that the application cannot be used to declare animals, commercial items or cars, which must still be processed at a physical customs counter. 

Switzerland updates QuickZoll app - Image credit: Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG)

How the 150-franc limit affects border shopping

The application requires no prior registration, offering a high degree of flexibility for those who enjoy shopping across the border. Users can select any two-hour time window for their crossing at any time of day. This allows them to enter the country at any border point without visiting a physical desk, provided they keep the digital receipt on hand for potential inspections.

The technical rollout was planned for 2026 as part of the DaziT digitalisation programme. To save time, a basic option remains available to log the total value of goods without separating them by VAT rate. This is ideal if the proportion of reduced-rate items in your shopping bag is relatively small. These features are a massive benefit for anyone currently living in Switzerland.

The update also accommodates the stricter duty-free allowance implemented in 2025. Following a decision by parliament, the Federal Council reduced the tax-free allowance from 300 to 150 francs per person per day for private imports.

New data shows growth in digital declarations since 2018

The usage of the digital customs clearance app has risen continuously since its launch, according to Keystone-SDA. In its first year of operation in 2018, the app registered just 13.000 customs declarations, generating 1,1 million francs in revenue.

By 2025, those figures grew significantly to more than 192.000 declarations and 13 million francs in revenue. The BAZG expects the new dual VAT functionality to further encourage digital declarations among people in Switzerland. The free application is available for mobile devices on both Android and iOS operating systems.

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Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media

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