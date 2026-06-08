Travellers can now skip border queues with updated QuickZoll VAT app

The Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) has updated its customs clearance app, QuickZoll, allowing travellers to declare imported goods using two different VAT rates . This new feature enables individuals to digitally clear everyday items that previously required in-person or written declarations at the border .

According to a press release by the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) , the updated version of the QuickZoll application automatically calculates the total tax due.

Users can input the value of their goods under either the standard rate of 8,1 percent or the reduced rate of 2,6 percent, giving digital declarations the same legal conditions as oral or written ones . This makes managing Swiss taxes much simpler when returning from a trip.

The reduced rate of 2,6 percent applies to essential goods, which include items like food, non-alcoholic beverages and books . All other products are subject to the standard 8,1 percent rate, including clothing, electronics, furniture, alcohol, tobacco and jewellery . However, BAZG notes that the application cannot be used to declare animals, commercial items or cars, which must still be processed at a physical customs counter .