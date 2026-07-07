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New EU parcel tax: What it means for shoppers and sellers in Switzerland

New EU parcel tax: What it means for shoppers and sellers in Switzerland

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By
Clara Bousfield
Olivia Logan

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E-commerce parcels from outside the European Union (EU) are now temporarily subject to a new 3-euro duty. Here’s how it impacts shoppers and sellers in Switzerland:

New 3-euro EU tax on e-commerce parcels

From July 1, 2026, a new tax on e-commerce parcels arriving from outside the EU applies. The duty covers packages up to the value of 150 euros, which, according to EU figures, make up 93 percent of e-commerce parcels shipped to the bloc.

Senders are now charged 3 euros for every type of item included in the package. For example, if a package contains a t-shirt and a pair of shoes, the levy is 6 euros. A package containing two t-shirts and two pairs of shoes is also taxed at 6 euros.

The measure is part of the broader EU Customs Reform, which aims to address evidence that a significant share of low-value e-commerce imports “fail to meet EU safety and compliance standards”, “pos[e] risks to consumers” and “undermin[e] fair competition”.

Duty is only until 2028

However, the measure will only be temporary. The EU currently has a customs duty exemption on small parcels. Once this policy is scrapped in 2028, the 3-euro duty will also be scrapped.

Starting in 2028, all e-commerce packages arriving from outside the EU will be subject to a customs duty. The duty amount will vary depending on which product is being sent.

According to the EU Directorate-General for Taxation and Customs Union, in 2025 alone, around 5,9 billion packages containing low-value items were shipped from third countries to consumers in the EU and were not subject to any customs duties.

Who does the EU parcel tax affect in Switzerland?

Because Switzerland is not a member of the EU and has its own customs rules, this recent change impacts Swiss residents differently depending on whether they are buying or selling goods.

If you live in Switzerland and order packages from non-EU countries (such as China, the United States or the United Kingdom), the new 3-euro duty does not apply. Imports will remain subject to Swiss regulations. Take a look at these rules on the government website.

If you are a business or you sell and ship e-commerce items to the EU, the rules will be different. Parcels with a value of less than 150 euros (around 137 Swiss francs) sent from Switzerland to EU countries, such as the Netherlands and Germany, will be subject to the new duty. 

Business-to-business (B2B) shipments will be exempt in some instances, depending on how the package is sent, as “the EU does not want to restrict exports from the EU, but rather the import of cheap goods into the Union,” reports SRF. Take a look at this explainer from Swiss Post for further information.

Gift packages from private individuals with a value of up to 45 euros (around 41 francs) will not be affected.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more
Olivia Logan

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for Germany at IamExpat Media. Olivia first came to Germany in 2013 to work as an Au Pair. Since studying English Literature and German in Scotland, Freiburg and Berlin she has worked as a features journalist and news editor.Read more

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