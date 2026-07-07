New EU parcel tax: What it means for shoppers and sellers in Switzerland

E-commerce parcels from outside the European Union (EU) are now temporarily subject to a new 3-euro duty. Here’s how it impacts shoppers and sellers in Switzerland: New 3-euro EU tax on e-commerce parcels From July 1, 2026, a new tax on e-commerce parcels arriving from outside the EU applies. The duty covers packages up to the value of 150 euros, which, according to EU figures, make up 93 percent of e-commerce parcels shipped to the bloc. Senders are now charged 3 euros for every type of item included in the package. For example, if a package contains a t-shirt and a pair of shoes, the levy is 6 euros. A package containing two t-shirts and two pairs of shoes is also taxed at 6 euros. The measure is part of the broader EU Customs Reform, which aims to address evidence that a significant share of low-value e-commerce imports “fail to meet EU safety and compliance standards”, “pos[e] risks to consumers” and “undermin[e] fair competition”.

Duty is only until 2028 However, the measure will only be temporary. The EU currently has a customs duty exemption on small parcels. Once this policy is scrapped in 2028, the 3-euro duty will also be scrapped. Starting in 2028, all e-commerce packages arriving from outside the EU will be subject to a customs duty. The duty amount will vary depending on which product is being sent. According to the EU Directorate-General for Taxation and Customs Union, in 2025 alone, around 5,9 billion packages containing low-value items were shipped from third countries to consumers in the EU and were not subject to any customs duties. Who does the EU parcel tax affect in Switzerland? Because Switzerland is not a member of the EU and has its own customs rules, this recent change impacts Swiss residents differently depending on whether they are buying or selling goods.