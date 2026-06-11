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Sunday shopping expansion blocked by Swiss Council of States

Sunday shopping expansion blocked by Swiss Council of States

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By Clara Bousfield

Just two months ago, the Federal Council publicly backed a proposal to increase the number of Sundays in a year that shops in Switzerland can open. Now, the Council of States has blocked the initiative and voted against the change.

Swiss Sunday shopping expansion voted down

The Zurich-based initiative that aimed to expand Switzerland’s Sunday shopping rules has been stopped in its tracks following a tight vote in the upper chamber of the Swiss Parliament. The Council of States voted 22 to 21 against the idea, with one abstention.

The proposal, known as a Standesinitiative, originated from Canton Zurich and pushed for an amendment to the national labour law that would allow cantons to triple the number of days per year shops can open on a Sunday, from four to 12.

The result was a surprise, reports Blick, as the proposal seemed to be gaining support. The economic affairs and tax committees in both chambers voted to recommend that parliament adopt the proposal.

Why did the Council of States vote against the change?

The topic of Sunday trading is heavily debated in Switzerland, and the recent vote was no different. Councillors who voted against the proposal cited workers' rights and the religious importance of Sunday as a day of rest. 

Carlo Sommaruga (SP) described the potential change as a “frontal attack on workers” while Pierre-Yves Maillard (SP), president of the Swiss Trade Union Federation, commented how “the economy has become the new religion of society.”

On the other hand, Tiana Moser (GLP) argued that the proposal addressed what many are asking for: “people have an increased need for flexibility”, particularly as many work long hours and balance childcare

“Employees can compensate for Sunday work on another day,” continued Fabio Regazzi (Centre). Supporters argued that the initiative would benefit businesses, bring more people into town centres and prevent some regions from losing out to cross-border shopping.

As a proposal needs the support of both parts of parliament, expanding the number of Sundays shops can open will, unless the initiative is reignited, remain unchanged.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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