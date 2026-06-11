Sunday shopping expansion blocked by Swiss Council of States

Just two months ago, the Federal Council publicly backed a proposal to increase the number of Sundays in a year that shops in Switzerland can open. Now, the Council of States has blocked the initiative and voted against the change.

Swiss Sunday shopping expansion voted down

The Zurich-based initiative that aimed to expand Switzerland’s Sunday shopping rules has been stopped in its tracks following a tight vote in the upper chamber of the Swiss Parliament. The Council of States voted 22 to 21 against the idea, with one abstention.

The proposal, known as a Standesinitiative, originated from Canton Zurich and pushed for an amendment to the national labour law that would allow cantons to triple the number of days per year shops can open on a Sunday, from four to 12.

The result was a surprise, reports Blick, as the proposal seemed to be gaining support. The economic affairs and tax committees in both chambers voted to recommend that parliament adopt the proposal.