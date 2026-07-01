Chaos at Zurich Airport: 70 flights cancelled due to severe thunderstorms

70 flights were cancelled and more than 30 diverted last night as severe thunderstorms heavily disrupted operations at Zurich Airport and in the surrounding area.

Flights disrupted on Tuesday evening

After the recent extreme heat, Switzerland was hit by severe thunderstorms on the evening of Tuesday, June 30. Passengers travelling to and from Zurich Airport faced disruption as 70 flights were cancelled and 30 diverted, a Zurich Airport spokesperson confirmed to 20 Minuten.

Heavy rain, thunder and lightning over the airport meant over 30 flights on their way to Zurich were forced to divert to nearby airports in Stuttgart, Geneva and Basel.

A further 44 flights were cancelled, including 24 landings and 20 takeoffs, and several aircraft were unable to return to Zurich, resulting in aircraft and crew shortages on Wednesday morning. A special permit was granted outside the 11.30pm operating curfew to allow 29 flights to land and depart on Tuesday evening.