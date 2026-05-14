Home
Lifestyle
Swiss news & articles
SBB signs agreement for direct train to London from Switzerland

SBB signs agreement for direct train to London from Switzerland

By Clara Bousfield

SBB, SNCF Voyageurs and Eurostar have signed a memorandum of understanding, inching closer to a direct train from Switzerland to London becoming a reality.

London-Switzerland train route reaches “important milestone”

After the UK and Swiss governments signed an agreement to launch a direct train route from Switzerland to London last year, major public transport operators have now followed suit. The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), French-owned SNCF Voyageurs and Eurostar have added to the Cooperation Agreement signed in March and have now signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). 

This “marks an important milestone” in the years-long discussion about how to connect Swiss cities and London via high-speed rail, SBB wrote in a press release.

The MoU outlines how the companies will cooperate to establish a new direct train route, with the first step being to analyse potential timetables and how the train would operate. After that, project steps and milestones will be explored. 

SBB, SNCF Voyageurs and Eurostar have more to do

Demand for a Switzerland-London train route has been growing in recent years, with London taking the top spot as the most popular flight destination from Switzerland. In 2023, there were preliminary discussions about launching a new rail service, with Eurostar expressing commitment to developing direct connections between Geneva and London.

Despite the positive development, there’s still some way to go before a direct train materialises. For example, the companies need to work through infrastructure requirements, border crossings, as well as train availability and routes. 

However, the rail operators have reassured travellers that they are “continuously driving the project forward” and see a feasible launch date “sometime in the course of the 2030s”. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

Related Stories

Zurich HB crowned the most premium train station in the worldZurich HB crowned the most premium train station in the world
Swiss roads will be extra busy on these weekends in May and JuneSwiss roads will be extra busy on these weekends in May and June
Switzerland expands summer train routes for 2026Switzerland expands summer train routes for 2026
May 2026: 8 things affecting expats in SwitzerlandMay 2026: 8 things affecting expats in Switzerland
Swiss gov’t mulls mandatory helmets for e-scootersSwiss gov’t mulls mandatory helmets for e-scooters
New app removes need to buy public transport tickets in SwitzerlandNew app removes need to buy public transport tickets in Switzerland
Swiss residents prefer shorter commute over cheaper housingSwiss residents prefer shorter commute over cheaper housing
VBZ deploys security officers to curb violence on Zurich public transportVBZ deploys security officers to curb violence on Zurich public transport
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.