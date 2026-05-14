SBB signs agreement for direct train to London from Switzerland

SBB, SNCF Voyageurs and Eurostar have signed a memorandum of understanding, inching closer to a direct train from Switzerland to London becoming a reality.

London-Switzerland train route reaches “important milestone”

After the UK and Swiss governments signed an agreement to launch a direct train route from Switzerland to London last year, major public transport operators have now followed suit. The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), French-owned SNCF Voyageurs and Eurostar have added to the Cooperation Agreement signed in March and have now signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

This “marks an important milestone” in the years-long discussion about how to connect Swiss cities and London via high-speed rail, SBB wrote in a press release.

The MoU outlines how the companies will cooperate to establish a new direct train route, with the first step being to analyse potential timetables and how the train would operate. After that, project steps and milestones will be explored.