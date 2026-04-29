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29 Swiss francs (Regardless of the number of tickets purchased, a transaction fee of 1 Swiss franc will be charged)

29 Swiss francs (Regardless of the number of tickets purchased, a transaction fee of 1 Swiss franc will be charged)

Are you an expat and a movie lover? Welcome to Pathé Expat Night! Are you ready for a glamorous night filled with fashion, drama, and fun? Join in for Expat Night on May 4, 2026, featuring the highly anticipated movie The Devil Wears Prada 2. Pathé Expat Night, what’s that? Pathé cinemas in Switzerland are hosting an exciting event for expats and their friends. On this magical night, the hosts will spoil you with a wide variety of savoury and sweet snacks. It’s the perfect occasion to relax and connect with fellow expats. Not only will there be a screening of a brand-new blockbuster, this time featuring The Devil Wears Prada 2, but also an apéro. On this magical night, the hosts will treat you to a variety of savoury and sweet snacks during the apéro.

But wait, there is more! What is a movie without good old popcorn? Exactly! Just half as good. That’s why they also offer you a drink and popcorn during the film. All this for only 29 Swiss francs. The movie will be in English with subtitles, so everyone can enjoy the witty dialogue and iconic moments in the original language! Book your tickets today! Come and join Expat Night at Pathé Do not miss this special event. Here are the event details so you can plan your night out: Date: Monday, May 4 at 7.15pm - movie starts at 8.30pm

Monday, May 4 at 7.15pm - movie starts at 8.30pm Location: At your favourite Pathé Cinema (Geneva, Lausanne, Zurich, Bern, Aargau, and Lucerne)

At your favourite Pathé Cinema (Geneva, Lausanne, Zurich, Bern, Aargau, and Lucerne) Movie: The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Price: 29 Swiss francs (Regardless of the number of tickets purchased, a transaction fee of 1 Swiss franc will be charged) Pathé is more than happy to welcome you to a night of great cinema. Book your tickets on the Pathé website.

Plan your trip to Pathé Expat Night Here are the addresses of the Pathé cinemas: Pathé Balexert, Av. Louis-Casaï 27, 1209 Vernier (Canton Geneva)

Pathé Dietlikon, Moorstrasse 2, 8305 Dietlikon (Canton Zurich)

Pathé Mall of Switzerland, Ebisquare Str. 2, 6030 Ebikon (Canton Lucerne)

Pathé Westside Bern, Riedbachstrasse 102, 3027 Bern

Pathé Spreitenbach, Sandäckerstrasse 4, 8957 Spreitenbach (Canton Aargau)

Pathé Les Galeries, Galeries Ste Luce, Rue du Petit-Chêne 27, 1003 Lausanne

Pathé Flon, Rue du Port-Franc 16, 1003 Lausanne More about the movie at the next Pathé Expat Night Almost twenty years after their legendary performances as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashion hotspots of New York City and the elegant offices of Runway Magazine. This highly anticipated sequel brings the iconic characters back in a continuation of the 2006 film phenomenon that shaped a generation. Whether you're a fan of high fashion or simply want to enjoy a lovely evening with the expat community, this special event is not to be missed! Your hosts can’t wait to see you there! Experience it in the Pathé Cinema of your choice! Can't make it to Pathé Expat Night? Visit the Pathé website for other possible viewing times.