Dylan Moran live stand-up comedy show in Geneva and Zurich

Get tickets to the brand new show from BAFTA and Perrier award-winning comedian and star of Black Books, Dylan Moran.

Get tickets to Dylan Moran live in Zurich and Geneva

Get your tickets to the outstanding stand-up comedy show, Looking for Trouble, by Dylan Moran in Zurich and Geneva in October 2026. The comedian will be performing at Uptown in Geneva on October 1, 2026, at 8pm and at the Theatre Spirgarten in Zurich on October 2, 2026 at 7.30pm.

You may have watched Dylan Moran on the hilarious sitcom Black Books, or you may have yet to discover his hilarious humour. The Irish comedian's stand-up shows have garnered critical acclaim over the decades, and his shows just get better and better. In 2026, you have a chance to see his live stand-up comedy show in Geneva and Zurich, as part of his Looking for Trouble tour of Europe.

About Dylan Moran

Dylan Moran is a renowned comedian, best known for his observational comedy and cynical wit. He was born and raised in Navan, Ireland and broke into stand-up comedy at the age of 20, performing his first public stand-up comedy show at Dublin's Comedy Cellar. By his mid-20s, he had won two awards at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe: the So You Think You're Funny? Newcomer Comedy Award and the Perrier Comedy Award. He co-wrote and starred in the hit comedy series Black Books in the early 2000s, for which he won two BAFTAs. He also appeared in films with Simon Pegg, such as Shaun of the Dead.