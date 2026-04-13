Dylan Moran live stand-up comedy show in Geneva and Zurich
Dylan Moran live stand-up comedy show in Geneva and Zurich
Get tickets to the brand new show from BAFTA and Perrier award-winning comedian and star of Black Books, Dylan Moran.
Get tickets to Dylan Moran live in Zurich and Geneva
Get your tickets to the outstanding stand-up comedy show, Looking for Trouble, by Dylan Moran in Zurich and Geneva in October 2026. The comedian will be performing at Uptown in Geneva on October 1, 2026, at 8pm and at the Theatre Spirgarten in Zurich on October 2, 2026 at 7.30pm.
You may have watched Dylan Moran on the hilarious sitcom Black Books, or you may have yet to discover his hilarious humour. The Irish comedian's stand-up shows have garnered critical acclaim over the decades, and his shows just get better and better. In 2026, you have a chance to see his live stand-up comedy show in Geneva and Zurich, as part of his Looking for Trouble tour of Europe.
About Dylan Moran
Dylan Moran is a renowned comedian, best known for his observational comedy and cynical wit. He was born and raised in Navan, Ireland and broke into stand-up comedy at the age of 20, performing his first public stand-up comedy show at Dublin's Comedy Cellar. By his mid-20s, he had won two awards at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe: the So You Think You're Funny? Newcomer Comedy Award and the Perrier Comedy Award. He co-wrote and starred in the hit comedy series Black Books in the early 2000s, for which he won two BAFTAs. He also appeared in films with Simon Pegg, such as Shaun of the Dead.
Here's what the media has been saying about his current tour:
- “Joyfully cynical” - Metro
- “Perfect for the times” - The i
- “Superb” - The Guardian
- “Trumping Shakespeare, he reduces life to four ages: Child, failure, old and dead. Faced with one-liners as killing as that, the world suddenly seems a better place.” - The Telegraph
Get your tickets to see Dylan Moran's stand-up show
Get your tickets to see Dylan Moran at Theater Spirgarten in Zurich and Uptown in Geneva. Tickets start at 46,90 Swiss francs.
Here are the performances in Switzerland:
- Geneva, Uptown, October 1, 2026, at 8pm
- Zurich, Theatre Spirgarten, October 2, 2026 at 7.30pm.
Age guidance: Strictly 16+, even if accompanied by an adult. Potential swearing and adult content.