Mindfulness retreat at Parkhotel Gunten on Lake Thun

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Escape the daily grind and dive headfirst into a weekend of pure bliss! Join the ultimate mindfulness retreat at a stunning Swiss lake. Secure your place on a relaxing retreat by a Swiss lake Whether you prefer Pilates, stretching, healthy food, scenic walks, meditation, or relaxing in a spa, this retreat offers the space to recharge. Follow what feels right, listen to your needs, enjoy being fully present and return home refreshed, balanced and inspired. Places are limited. Register now via the online form and secure your spot for a regenerating weekend at Lake Thun. From September 11-13, 2026, take part in the retreat at the Parkhotel Gunten on the shores of Lake Thun. Testimonials Here's what past participants said about the retreat: "The retreat exceeded all my expectations! It was physically intensive, educational, varied, and set in a wonderful environment with enjoyable and meaningful encounters."

"Everything was perfectly organised, and the hotel complex was a delight."

"I found the retreat simply fantastic, and the location was superb! The good mood was ever-present, and the group harmonised wonderfully!"

Image credit: Parkhotel Gunten Mindfulness retreat details When: September 11-13, 2026

September 11-13, 2026 Where: Parkhotel Gunten on Lake Thun

Parkhotel Gunten on Lake Thun Cost: 678 Swiss francs for a double room or 698 Swiss francs for a single room

678 Swiss francs for a double room or 698 Swiss francs for a single room Number of participants: Minimum 6, maximum 14 people

Minimum 6, maximum 14 people Language: English The retreat host is Katia Brin from 8sam Training & Coaching. ​The entire retreat will be conducted in English. The Parkhotel has reserved some rooms with lake and village views for the mindfulness retreat. The hotel allocates rooms based on the registration date. The earlier you register, the better your chances of getting a room with a lake view. Image credit: Parkhotel Gunten What to expect at the retreat on Lake Thun Here's what's included in the price of the retreat: Exceptional accommodation, food and drink Accommodation for two nights, including a generous breakfast buffet (before and/or after the training sessions)

Two dinners (three-course menu, water included)

Coffee and cake on Saturday afternoon A programme of enriching activities Four training sessions (Pilates mat, high intensity interval training, stretching, Pilates playground), 60 minutes each

Three meditation slots: two with music and one focused on breathing technique (all with little verbal guidance at the start), each lasting 15 minutes

An outdoor blind walk Access to superb facilities Use of the spa and fitness room

Hotel Wi-Fi

PanoramaCard (attractive discounts around Lake Thun)

Various wellness treatments and massages can also be booked at the hotel, at your own expense. Image credit: Parkhotel Gunten Explore the local area Here are some great ways to spend time exploring the local area during the mindfulness retreat at Parkhotel Gunten: A stroll through the magnificent old town of Thun

A boat trip on Lake Thun

A hike to the suspension bridge in Sigriswil

A visit to the St. Beatus Caves

A trip to the Giessbach Falls on Lake Brienz

…and much more

Plan your trip to Gunten Individual travel is not included in the retreat price. Travelling by public transport or car sharing is encouraged. Free parking is available at the hotel. Register for the retreat Secure your place by July 31, 2026, at the latest, by signing up on the 8sam Studio website. The retreat will only take place if at least six registrations are received. A final decision regarding its implementation will be made by the end of July at the latest. The organisation team therefore advise against booking your travel to and from the retreat before then. You are advised to read the cancellation policy before you register. Furthermore, cancellation insurance is highly recommended.