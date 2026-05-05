National Council rejects halving Swiss citizenship requirements

The Democracy Initiative to halve Swiss citizenship residency requirements has reached a hurdle as the National Council votes to recommend rejecting it at the polls in 2027.

Parliament votes against making Swiss citizenship easier for expats

The National Council, the lower chamber of the Swiss Parliament, has voted to recommend rejecting a proposal which could halve residency requirements for Swiss citizenship. Members voted overwhelmingly against the initiative by 130 votes to 62.

The proposal, also known as the “Democracy Initiative” (“Demokratie-Initiative”), wants to make it easier for expats to integrate and argues that the right to vote is a key part of democracy. Currently, anyone seeking Swiss citizenship must have been a resident of Switzerland for 10 years, and additional cantonal requirements may apply. The proposal wants to halve the residency requirement to five years and standardise it across cantons.

Swiss voters have final say on Democracy Initiative

Last year, the Federal Council also announced that it recommends rejecting the popular initiative, mainly because it “significantly infringes upon cantonal powers” by standardising residency requirements across all Swiss cantons and granting the federal government more authority.