Which internationals got a Swiss passport in 2025?

The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM or Staatskretariat für Migration) has released a report detailing how many expats were naturalised in Switzerland in 2025, where they come from and which cantons granted the most passports.

German expats were largest naturalised group

Many international groups successfully navigated the Swiss citizenship process in 2025 and were issued a Swiss passport - the third most powerful in the world! The 2025 Migration Report by the SEM revealed that 41.269 foreign nationals were granted Swiss citizenship, roughly the same number as in 2024.

21 percent of people who were naturalised in Switzerland come from Germany. This was followed by Italy (10 percent) and France (9 percent). When combined, these countries made up 40 percent of all naturalisations last year.

In all, here are the top 10 countries that expats who received a Swiss passport in 2025 come from (number of naturalisations), summarised by Nau: