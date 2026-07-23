Home
Expat Info
Swiss news & articles
Germany bans alcohol at train stations: Will Switzerland follow suit?

Germany bans alcohol at train stations: Will Switzerland follow suit?

Image credit: Octavian Lazar / Shutterstock.com

By
Clara Bousfield
Olivia Logan

See more IamExpat articles in your Google search results

Add IamExpat to Google News

German train operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) has announced that alcohol will be banned at all its train stations. Will Switzerland follow in its tracks and change Swiss public transport rules?

The Deutsche Bahn alcohol ban explained

DB is to prohibit people from drinking alcohol at train stations. If plans are approved, from October 15, 2026, drinking alcohol on platforms and in any of the rail company's 5.400 stations will be forbidden.

Anyone found drinking alcohol may be removed from the train station and, if caught multiple times, may be banned, reports German news outlet dpa. Passengers will still be allowed to carry a closed drink in train stations and can drink their own alcohol on trains.

Can you drink alcohol at train stations in Switzerland?

Yes, drinking on trains in Switzerland and at Swiss train stations is currently allowed, but excessive consumption is prohibited. With the new rules in Germany, Swiss residents may be left wondering: will Switzerland introduce a similar ban?

In short, it’s not looking likely. The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) confirmed to Keystone-ATS, reported by Blue News, that it “does not plan to impose a general ban on alcohol consumption in train stations or on trains.” 

There are, however, rules already in place that will remain unchanged. While public alcohol consumption in Switzerland is widely permitted, including on trains and at train stations, SBB prohibits “excessive consumption of alcohol and/or being in a state of obvious intoxication.” 

Anyone who breaks the SBB alcohol policy can be removed from the premises and may have to pay claims for damage or face criminal prosecution. Furthermore, businesses are not allowed to sell any alcohol in shops after 10pm, so make sure to buy your Feierabendbier before then!

Why is DB banning alcohol at German train stations?

“We want more order and security in our train stations and on trains,” Deutsche Bahn CEO Evelyn Palla told the dpa. Deutsche Bahn employee safety has been an increasing concern since February, when a passenger assaulted a ticket controller, who died from his injuries around 24 hours later.

According to recent figures from the German Federal Interior Ministry, 1.630 Deutsche Bahn employees were attacked at work in the first five months of 2026. 622 cases involved bodily harm, 175 involved dangerous bodily harm and 661 involved threats.

Since taking on the CEO role in October 2025, Palla has announced several measures which the company hopes will improve the passenger experience, such as a 50-million-euro investment to improve delay updates, a ticket price freeze until May 2027 and multiple new night train routes.

Parts of this article originally appeared on IamExpat Germany. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more
Olivia Logan

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for Germany at IamExpat Media. Olivia first came to Germany in 2013 to work as an Au Pair. Since studying English Literature and German in Scotland, Freiburg and Berlin she has worked as a features journalist and news editor.Read more

Related Stories

Eurostar prepares for extreme heat with trains that can cope with 55CEurostar prepares for extreme heat with trains that can cope with 55C
SBB app warns passengers which trains don’t have ACSBB app warns passengers which trains don’t have AC
June 2026: 8 key updates on the radar for expats in SwitzerlandJune 2026: 8 key updates on the radar for expats in Switzerland
Swiss families to benefit from Deutsche Bahn's 91-franc ticket this summerSwiss families to benefit from Deutsche Bahn's 91-franc ticket this summer
SBB timetable 2027: What is changing for commutes and cross-border travel?SBB timetable 2027: What is changing for commutes and cross-border travel?
SBB predicts a massive boom for international train travel by 2035SBB predicts a massive boom for international train travel by 2035
SBB signs agreement for direct train to London from SwitzerlandSBB signs agreement for direct train to London from Switzerland
Zurich HB crowned the most premium train station in the worldZurich HB crowned the most premium train station in the world
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.