Germany bans alcohol at train stations: Will Switzerland follow suit?
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German train operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) has announced that alcohol will be banned at all its train stations. Will Switzerland follow in its tracks and change Swiss public transport rules?
The Deutsche Bahn alcohol ban explained
DB is to prohibit people from drinking alcohol at train stations. If plans are approved, from October 15, 2026, drinking alcohol on platforms and in any of the rail company's 5.400 stations will be forbidden.
Anyone found drinking alcohol may be removed from the train station and, if caught multiple times, may be banned, reports German news outlet dpa. Passengers will still be allowed to carry a closed drink in train stations and can drink their own alcohol on trains.
Can you drink alcohol at train stations in Switzerland?
Yes, drinking on trains in Switzerland and at Swiss train stations is currently allowed, but excessive consumption is prohibited. With the new rules in Germany, Swiss residents may be left wondering: will Switzerland introduce a similar ban?
In short, it’s not looking likely. The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) confirmed to Keystone-ATS, reported by Blue News, that it “does not plan to impose a general ban on alcohol consumption in train stations or on trains.”
There are, however, rules already in place that will remain unchanged. While public alcohol consumption in Switzerland is widely permitted, including on trains and at train stations, SBB prohibits “excessive consumption of alcohol and/or being in a state of obvious intoxication.”
Anyone who breaks the SBB alcohol policy can be removed from the premises and may have to pay claims for damage or face criminal prosecution. Furthermore, businesses are not allowed to sell any alcohol in shops after 10pm, so make sure to buy your Feierabendbier before then!
Why is DB banning alcohol at German train stations?
“We want more order and security in our train stations and on trains,” Deutsche Bahn CEO Evelyn Palla told the dpa. Deutsche Bahn employee safety has been an increasing concern since February, when a passenger assaulted a ticket controller, who died from his injuries around 24 hours later.
According to recent figures from the German Federal Interior Ministry, 1.630 Deutsche Bahn employees were attacked at work in the first five months of 2026. 622 cases involved bodily harm, 175 involved dangerous bodily harm and 661 involved threats.
Since taking on the CEO role in October 2025, Palla has announced several measures which the company hopes will improve the passenger experience, such as a 50-million-euro investment to improve delay updates, a ticket price freeze until May 2027 and multiple new night train routes.
Parts of this article originally appeared on IamExpat Germany.
Editor at IamExpat Media