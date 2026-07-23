Germany bans alcohol at train stations: Will Switzerland follow suit?

German train operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) has announced that alcohol will be banned at all its train stations. Will Switzerland follow in its tracks and change Swiss public transport rules?

The Deutsche Bahn alcohol ban explained

DB is to prohibit people from drinking alcohol at train stations. If plans are approved, from October 15, 2026, drinking alcohol on platforms and in any of the rail company's 5.400 stations will be forbidden.

Anyone found drinking alcohol may be removed from the train station and, if caught multiple times, may be banned, reports German news outlet dpa. Passengers will still be allowed to carry a closed drink in train stations and can drink their own alcohol on trains.

Can you drink alcohol at train stations in Switzerland?

Yes, drinking on trains in Switzerland and at Swiss train stations is currently allowed, but excessive consumption is prohibited. With the new rules in Germany, Swiss residents may be left wondering: will Switzerland introduce a similar ban?