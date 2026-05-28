SBB timetable 2027: What is changing for commutes and cross-border travel?

The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) has announced its prospective timetable for 2027, introducing key changes to domestic commutes and cross-border European rail travel. Scheduled to take effect on December 13, 2026, the updated schedule brings expanded weekend night services, upgraded trains, and boosted international connections. SBB expands EU train routes from Switzerland for 2027 According to the official proposal published on the SBB news portal , European holiday travel will see a major boost. Passengers travelling from Zurich to Venice will benefit from a doubling of direct services to two daily trains in each direction, alongside a new seasonal summer connection to Rimini on the Adriatic coast. For those heading west, three daily TGV Lyria connections in each direction between Lausanne, Geneva, and Paris will be fully restored starting April 5, 2027. Overnight travellers can also look forward to next-generation ÖBB Nightjet trains on the Zurich-Amsterdam line, offering enhanced comfort for expats travelling across Europe . However, these international additions require some compromises due to track constraints. SBB stated that the direct train from Basel and Lucerne to Milan will now terminate in Lugano, though the return journey remains unchanged.

To tackle chronic delays on German routes, SBB and Deutsche Bahn (DB) are also building more "buffer time" into the InterCity (IC) schedules between Zurich and Stuttgart to improve overall punctuality. Changes to Swiss train commutes and weekend night services On the domestic front, daily commuters face a mix of capacity upgrades and new transfer rules. SBB announced that the InterRegio 75 (IR75) line between Lucerne and Zürich HB will offer significantly more seats during the week. However, due to vehicle changes, most weekday passengers travelling past Zurich toward Konstanz will now need to transfer at Zürich HB, though two weekday connections per direction and all weekend services will remain direct. Meanwhile, commuters on the RE48 line between Zurich and Schaffhausen will welcome brand-new, double-decker "IR-Dosto" trains from Swiss manufacturer Stadler. For expats who enjoy late-night travel or have early flights to catch, Switzerland's weekend night network (Nachtnetz) is expanding after a successful trial. Existing weekend night connections between Bern, Zurich, Lausanne, and Geneva Airport will continue.