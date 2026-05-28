SBB timetable 2027: What is changing for commutes and cross-border travel?
The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) has announced its prospective timetable for 2027, introducing key changes to domestic commutes and cross-border European rail travel. Scheduled to take effect on December 13, 2026, the updated schedule brings expanded weekend night services, upgraded trains, and boosted international connections.
SBB expands EU train routes from Switzerland for 2027
According to the official proposal published on the
For those heading west, three daily TGV Lyria connections in each direction between Lausanne, Geneva, and Paris will be fully restored starting April 5, 2027. Overnight travellers can also look forward to next-generation ÖBB Nightjet trains on the Zurich-Amsterdam line, offering enhanced comfort for
However, these international additions require some compromises due to track constraints. SBB stated that the direct train from Basel and Lucerne to Milan will now terminate in Lugano, though the return journey remains unchanged.
To tackle chronic delays on German routes, SBB and Deutsche Bahn (DB) are also building more "buffer time" into the InterCity (IC) schedules between Zurich and Stuttgart to improve overall punctuality.
Changes to Swiss train commutes and weekend night services
On the domestic front, daily commuters face a mix of capacity upgrades and new transfer rules. SBB announced that the InterRegio 75 (IR75) line between Lucerne and Zürich HB will offer significantly more seats during the week.
However, due to vehicle changes, most weekday passengers travelling past Zurich toward Konstanz will now need to transfer at Zürich HB, though two weekday connections per direction and all weekend services will remain direct. Meanwhile, commuters on the RE48 line between Zurich and Schaffhausen will welcome brand-new, double-decker "IR-Dosto" trains from Swiss manufacturer Stadler.
For expats who enjoy late-night travel or have early flights to catch, Switzerland's weekend night network (Nachtnetz) is expanding after a successful trial. Existing weekend night connections between Bern, Zurich, Lausanne, and Geneva Airport will continue.
Additionally, a new test route (IRN3) will depart Zurich HB for Chur at 1.20am on weekends, with the return service providing a coordinated connection back to Zurich HB in time for the airport's first morning flights. Separately, a weekend night S-Bahn (SN22) from Heerbrugg will be extended to arrive directly at Zurich Airport at 4.39am.
SBB warns of construction delays
Before these changes are finalised, they must pass through Switzerland’s traditional Vernehmlassung (public consultation period). The Federal Office of Transport (BAV) has opened the draft for public feedback on the national public transport information portal (öv-info), as reported by Swiss public broadcaster SRF.
Until June 9, 2026, residents and cantonal authorities can submit comments and adjustments through an online form before the definitive timetable is published in early December 2026.
Expats should still brace for extensive network maintenance throughout 2027. SBB warns that ongoing track upgrades both in Switzerland and abroad will cause temporary route diversions and longer travel times. Passengers are strongly advised to check the SBB Mobile app to monitor their specific routes for construction updates.