June 2026: 8 key updates on the radar for expats in Switzerland
A warmer than expected spring has already brought a distinctly summery feeling to the alpine nation. While it might feel like it's finally time to kick back and enjoy the sunny days, June is arriving with several major changes.
This month brings a critical national referendum on population caps, the upending of a 150-year-old military tradition, nationwide Pride celebrations, joint protests, and a brand-new night train route. So, here are eight important things affecting expats in Switzerland in June.
1. Swiss Army replaces 150-year-old service booklets with digital solution
After a century and a half, a Swiss tradition is coming to an end. Starting June 1, the Swiss Army and Civil Protection (Zivilschutz) are officially abolishing the physical, paper-based service record book (Dienstbüchlein). Instead, the country is shifting entirely to a digital platform known as the "Service Manager" (or DIM ZS for civil defense).
For Swiss citizens and international residents fulfilling mandatory civil defense obligations, this marks a major administrative shift. In early June, all serving members will receive an official letter containing a personal data extract to cross-check against their old physical booklets.
2. Maximise your summer time off with June’s public holidays
While public holidays aren't quite as frequent in June as they are in May, the calendar still offers a couple of great opportunities to set up a long weekend.
The first arrives on Thursday, June 4, with the holy celebration of Corpus Christi (Fronleichnam/Fête-Dieu). It is recognised as a full or partial public holiday in 14 predominantly Catholic cantons, including Lucerne, Zug, Valais, and parts of Aargau and Fribourg. Since it always falls on a Thursday, it is the perfect excuse to book a bridging day (Brückentag) on Friday to score a four-day weekend.
Later in the month, those living or working in Canton Ticino will get another day off. St Peter and Paul falls on Monday, June 29, serving up a blissful long weekend just as the summer heat begins to peak.
3. Switzerland partially implements the EU Asylum and Migration Pact
Major updates are coming to Switzerland’s borders mid-month. Starting June 12, Switzerland will partially implement the EU’s new Pact on Migration and Asylum alongside the rest of the Schengen Area. The sweeping reform aims to tighten external borders and reduce secondary migration through standardised personal data collection.
While the Federal Council notes the changes will help relieve pressure on the Swiss asylum system, full participation in the pact's voluntary solidarity mechanism requires a separate treaty with the EU, which isn't expected to be finalised until 2028.
4. High-stakes "No 10 million" referendum comes to a national vote
One of the most critical political events of the year arrives on Sunday, June 14, as citizens vote on the controversial "No 10 million Switzerland!" initiative. Backed by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP), the constitutional amendment aims to legally cap the country’s permanent resident population below 10 million until 2050.
If the population hits the 9,5 million mark, the government would be forced to restrict family reunifications and asylum applications. A breach of the 10-million threshold would constitutionally mandate Bern to terminate its Free Movement of Persons agreement with the EU. With recent polling showing a razor-thin margin, the Federal Council and business sectors are strongly urging a "No" vote, warning that the cap would trigger catastrophic labor shortages in healthcare and tech while isolating the Swiss economy.
5. Annual Women’s Strike returns with three Nos
On Sunday, June 14, the annual Women’s Strike (Grève Féministe/Feministischer Streik) will see rallies take place across the country. Coinciding with the national population referendum, the movement’s organising committees are actively campaigning for a "No" vote. On their
There is also a unique international element to look out for in French-speaking Switzerland. Because the G7 summit is being hosted just across the border in Évian, France, regional strike groups have coordinated a unified demonstration with the "NoG7" coalition in Geneva on June 14. If you are in Geneva, cantonal authorities have authorised a specific
6. New European Sleeper night train connects Amsterdam and Milan via Bern
Expats looking to plan a European summer getaway have an exciting new travel option arriving this month. Starting June 18, the Dutch-Belgian rail company European Sleeper will launch a brand-new night train route running three times a week between Amsterdam, Brussels, and Milan.
Crucially for international residents in Switzerland, the service will feature key stops in Bern and Brig, as well as Cologne and Stresa on Lake Maggiore. Accommodating up to 600 passengers per trip, the train will feature both seating and sleeping cars. A basic one-way ticket in a sleeper car to the Italian fashion capital is estimated to start at an affordable 80 euros.
7. Zurich Pride moves forward with demonstration only
June marks the global celebration of Pride Month, but Switzerland's largest event is undergoing a structural shift this year. The Zurich Pride Association announced that the traditional multi-day street festival is
However, the political core of the event remains intact. The official Pride Demonstration will still take place on Saturday, June 20. The political march is scheduled to kick off at 1pm from Helvetiaplatz before moving through the downtown core, welcoming thousands to march for LGBTQ+ rights and visibility.
8. Canton Jura celebrates Independence Day with a historic addition
On Tuesday, June 23, Canton Jura will celebrate its annual Independence Day (Fête d’Indépendance), a regional public holiday commemorating its historic split from Canton Bern. While the day is always marked by lively local festivities, the 2026 celebration carries extra historical weight.
This year marks the very first time the town of Moutier will officially participate as a municipality of Canton Jura. The change follows a years-long democratic process that culminated in Moutier's official administrative transfer from Bern to Jura on January 1. If you live or travel through the region, keep in mind that schools, banks, and businesses will be closed for the day as residents celebrate this milestone.