June 2026: 8 key updates on the radar for expats in Switzerland

A warmer than expected spring has already brought a distinctly summery feeling to the alpine nation. While it might feel like it's finally time to kick back and enjoy the sunny days, June is arriving with several major changes. This month brings a critical national referendum on population caps, the upending of a 150-year-old military tradition, nationwide Pride celebrations, joint protests, and a brand-new night train route. So, here are eight important things affecting expats in Switzerland in June. 1. Swiss Army replaces 150-year-old service booklets with digital solution After a century and a half, a Swiss tradition is coming to an end. Starting June 1, the Swiss Army and Civil Protection (Zivilschutz) are officially abolishing the physical, paper-based service record book (Dienstbüchlein). Instead, the country is shifting entirely to a digital platform known as the "Service Manager" (or DIM ZS for civil defense). For Swiss citizens and international residents fulfilling mandatory civil defense obligations, this marks a major administrative shift. In early June, all serving members will receive an official letter containing a personal data extract to cross-check against their old physical booklets.

2. Maximise your summer time off with June’s public holidays While public holidays aren't quite as frequent in June as they are in May, the calendar still offers a couple of great opportunities to set up a long weekend. The first arrives on Thursday, June 4, with the holy celebration of Corpus Christi (Fronleichnam/Fête-Dieu). It is recognised as a full or partial public holiday in 14 predominantly Catholic cantons, including Lucerne, Zug, Valais, and parts of Aargau and Fribourg. Since it always falls on a Thursday, it is the perfect excuse to book a bridging day (Brückentag) on Friday to score a four-day weekend. Later in the month, those living or working in Canton Ticino will get another day off. St Peter and Paul falls on Monday, June 29, serving up a blissful long weekend just as the summer heat begins to peak. 3. Switzerland partially implements the EU Asylum and Migration Pact Major updates are coming to Switzerland’s borders mid-month. Starting June 12, Switzerland will partially implement the EU’s new Pact on Migration and Asylum alongside the rest of the Schengen Area. The sweeping reform aims to tighten external borders and reduce secondary migration through standardised personal data collection.

While the Federal Council notes the changes will help relieve pressure on the Swiss asylum system, full participation in the pact's voluntary solidarity mechanism requires a separate treaty with the EU, which isn't expected to be finalised until 2028. 4. High-stakes "No 10 million" referendum comes to a national vote One of the most critical political events of the year arrives on Sunday, June 14, as citizens vote on the controversial "No 10 million Switzerland!" initiative. Backed by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP), the constitutional amendment aims to legally cap the country’s permanent resident population below 10 million until 2050. If the population hits the 9,5 million mark, the government would be forced to restrict family reunifications and asylum applications. A breach of the 10-million threshold would constitutionally mandate Bern to terminate its Free Movement of Persons agreement with the EU. With recent polling showing a razor-thin margin, the Federal Council and business sectors are strongly urging a "No" vote, warning that the cap would trigger catastrophic labor shortages in healthcare and tech while isolating the Swiss economy. 5. Annual Women’s Strike returns with three Nos On Sunday, June 14, the annual Women’s Strike (Grève Féministe/Feministischer Streik) will see rallies take place across the country. Coinciding with the national population referendum, the movement’s organising committees are actively campaigning for a "No" vote. On their official campaign platform , organisers argue that a strict population cap would heavily harm vital care, healthcare, and childcare sectors, which rely significantly on international and migrant workers.