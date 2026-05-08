Zurich HB crowned the most premium train station in the world

Zurich Hauptbahnhof (HB) has been ranked the world’s most premium train station in a study by AllClear travel insurance. Stations in Japan follow in second and third place.

How premium train stations earn their luxury rankings

The study by insurance provider AllClear analysed 40 train stations globally and gave them a score out of 100 based on five high-end amenities. These include lounge access, fine dining options, shops, reviews and whether there are any four or five-star hotels nearby.

According to AllClear, a train station can “mak[e] your journey as much a part of the experience as the destination” and some offer “more premium experiences than others”.

Why Zurich HB leads global station rankings

Zurich HB was awarded first place in AllClear’s ranking of the world’s most premium train stations, with a score of 83 out of 100. The public transport hub was praised for its “exceptional combination of passenger lounges, retail offerings and highly rated traveller reviews”.