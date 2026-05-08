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Zurich HB crowned the most premium train station in the world

Zurich HB crowned the most premium train station in the world

Olha Solodenko / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

Zurich Hauptbahnhof (HB) has been ranked the world’s most premium train station in a study by AllClear travel insurance. Stations in Japan follow in second and third place.

How premium train stations earn their luxury rankings

The study by insurance provider AllClear analysed 40 train stations globally and gave them a score out of 100 based on five high-end amenities. These include lounge access, fine dining options, shops, reviews and whether there are any four or five-star hotels nearby. 

According to AllClear, a train station can “mak[e] your journey as much a part of the experience as the destination” and some offer “more premium experiences than others”.

Why Zurich HB leads global station rankings

Zurich HB was awarded first place in AllClear’s ranking of the world’s most premium train stations, with a score of 83 out of 100. The public transport hub was praised for its “exceptional combination of passenger lounges, retail offerings and highly rated traveller reviews”. 

Located in the centre of Zurich, the train station offers a “consistently high-end experience for those seeking comfort and convenience on their journey”. From here, passengers can travel to Switzerland’s major cities or several European destinations in Germany, Italy, France and further afield. According to the SBB website, the station offers 194 shops and services and is open 365 days a year. 

In second place from the other side of the world is Osaka station in Japan, with a score of 77, followed by Kyoto station in third with a score of 74.

World's most premium train stations rankings

In all, here are the world’s 10 most premium train stations according to AllClear (score out of 100):

  • 1. Zurich Hauptbahnhof, Switzerland (83)
  • 2. Osaka station, Japan (77)
  • 3. Kyoto station, Japan (74)
  • 4. Tokyo station, Japan (73)
  • =5. Toronto Union Station, Canada (68)
  • =5. Firenze Santa Maria Novella, Italy (68)
  • =7. Amsterdam Centraal, the Netherlands (66)
  • =7. Grand Central Terminal, USA (66)
  • 9. Paddington, UK (65)
  • 10. Roma Termini, Italy (64)

You can find the full listing here.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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