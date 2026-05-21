SBB predicts a massive boom for international train travel by 2035

The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) has shared which international rail routes it expects to see the biggest passenger boom by 2035, with Germany, France and Italy projected to grow the most.

Germany to remain top market for Swiss rail travellers

SBB’s projections, which come from an internal report shared by Watson, outline the cross-border train routes predicted to expand the most by 2035. More and more people are already opting to travel via public transport, with cross-border passenger numbers growing by 6,7 percent to 12,4 million passengers in 2025.

Perhaps surprisingly to some, given the frequent delays and cancellations on the Zurich to Munich route, SBB predicts that routes running to Frankfurt, Cologne, Berlin and Hamburg (the Rhine corridor or Rheinschiene) in Germany will see the most growth.

Routes to Germany are already surging in popularity, with the Zurich to Munich line seeing a 27 percent increase in passengers in 2025 compared to 2024. Looking ahead, the SBB report predicts that the average daily number of passengers travelling to the German Rhine corridor will increase from 13.860 in 2019 to 18.600 by 2035.