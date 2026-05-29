Swiss families to benefit from Deutsche Bahn's 91-franc ticket this summer

Germany's national rail operator Deutsche Bahn is making long-distance train travel more affordable this summer with the launch of a new family discount ticket.

Deutsche Bahn announces discount ticket for families

As the price of flying gets more expensive by the day and many are concerned that summer holidays could be cancelled, Deutsche Bahn is seizing the opportunity to attract more people to long-distance train travel.

Germany’s national rail company recently froze ticket prices until May 2027 and announced a discount scheme for short-notice ICE and IC bookings. Families are set to benefit from their latest announcement.

Between late June and mid-September, a ticket for groups of up to five people will cost around 91 Swiss francs (99,99 euros), seat reservations included. At least one member of the group must be a child to purchase the “family ticket” (Familienticket).