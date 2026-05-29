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Swiss families to benefit from Deutsche Bahn's 91-franc ticket this summer

Swiss families to benefit from Deutsche Bahn's 91-franc ticket this summer

MihailC95 / Shutterstock.com

By
Clara Bousfield
Olivia Logan

Germany's national rail operator Deutsche Bahn is making long-distance train travel more affordable this summer with the launch of a new family discount ticket.

Deutsche Bahn announces discount ticket for families

As the price of flying gets more expensive by the day and many are concerned that summer holidays could be cancelled, Deutsche Bahn is seizing the opportunity to attract more people to long-distance train travel. 

Germany’s national rail company recently froze ticket prices until May 2027 and announced a discount scheme for short-notice ICE and IC bookings. Families are set to benefit from their latest announcement.

Between late June and mid-September, a ticket for groups of up to five people will cost around 91 Swiss francs (99,99 euros), seat reservations included. At least one member of the group must be a child to purchase the “family ticket” (Familienticket).

"We are making a special offer to all families who are looking ahead to the approaching summer holidays with uncertainty in the current crisis," CEO Evelyn Palla said, according to a Tagesschau report.

How to book a Deutsche Bahn Familienticket

Tickets can be booked via the Deutsche Bahn website starting mid-June, though an exact date has not yet been specified. Travellers do not need to be a German resident to book a ticket.

Because at least one child needs to be travelling in the group for passengers to be eligible for the ticket, the Familienticket option will only appear in the Deutsche Bahn journey search if passengers tick that they are travelling with children.

Remember, the ticket is valid for journeys across the German federal states and beyond. In recent years, Deutsche Bahn has been expanding its cross-border services, so now might be an excellent opportunity to explore Europe via Germany.

The rail company has recently launched 17 new services to Poland, plus connections to Copenhagen and Paris.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more
Olivia Logan

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for Germany at IamExpat Media. Olivia first came to Germany in 2013 to work as an Au Pair. Since studying English Literature and German in Scotland, Freiburg and Berlin she has worked as a features journalist and news editor.Read more

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