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SBB app warns passengers which trains don’t have AC

SBB app warns passengers which trains don’t have AC

Image credit: NOOR RADYA BINTI MD RADZI / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

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It’s official, Switzerland’s first heatwave of 2026 has arrived, and things are warming up. Luckily, for anyone taking public transport, SBB is once again warning passengers which trains don’t have air conditioning. 

How to avoid trains without AC during Switzerland's heatwave

While most Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) trains now operate with air conditioning, there are still a few that are not equipped. Between June 1 and September 30, the railway operator highlights via the SBB mobile app and SBB website which trains are operating without AC.

Look for a thermometer icon with three bars to the right when choosing a train to catch. The icon indicates that a train will not be installed with a cooling system, so it’s best to plan ahead. 

The notification comes just in time as the government has issued a level 3 warning, with temperatures set to soar to 35 degrees celsius across many cities between June 17 and into the weekend. The government has also shared tips on how to stay cool during a heatwave.

98 percent of SBB trains have air conditioning 

The SBB feature was introduced in 2024, yet “nobody knows about it,” says Reto, a passenger who spoke to 20 Minuten. “I think the information is good, because then I can avoid those trains.”

SBB spokesperson Mara Zenhäusern confirmed the success of the initiative: “The symbol in the timetable has proven its worth over the past two summers, which is why SBB is using it again this year.” 

Zenhäusern also explained that there are around 9.100 AC units installed across SBB trains, although problems can occur. Roughly 202 climate control units malfunction per day, and around 22 “fail completely”. 

98 percent of SBB trains have AC, and the roughly 2 percent of trains that operate without are older models, often used during peak hours or on long-distance journeys.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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