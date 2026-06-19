SBB app warns passengers which trains don’t have AC

It’s official, Switzerland’s first heatwave of 2026 has arrived, and things are warming up. Luckily, for anyone taking public transport, SBB is once again warning passengers which trains don’t have air conditioning.

How to avoid trains without AC during Switzerland's heatwave

While most Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) trains now operate with air conditioning, there are still a few that are not equipped. Between June 1 and September 30, the railway operator highlights via the SBB mobile app and SBB website which trains are operating without AC.

Look for a thermometer icon with three bars to the right when choosing a train to catch. The icon indicates that a train will not be installed with a cooling system, so it’s best to plan ahead.

The notification comes just in time as the government has issued a level 3 warning, with temperatures set to soar to 35 degrees celsius across many cities between June 17 and into the weekend. The government has also shared tips on how to stay cool during a heatwave.