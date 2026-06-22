Heatwave warning extended as temperatures in Switzerland could hit 40C

Summer has arrived in Switzerland in full force, as temperatures over the weekend soared well into the mid-thirties. The federal government has now extended level 3 and 4 heat warnings until at least Saturday, June 27.

Swiss government extends heatwave warning

It’s going to be another sweltering week across the country as Switzerland’s first heatwave of 2026 continues. A level 3 heat warning has been in place since Thursday, June 18, when temperatures began to rise across several Swiss cities, and has since been extended until at least Saturday. A level 4 danger warning, the highest level possible, also currently applies to northern parts of Switzerland including Basel.

Update: On Monday afternoon, the government extended the level 4 heat warning to parts of Neuchâtel, Valais, and Geneva. Find out the latest on the MeteoSwiss website.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to see sunny and clear days with highs of 35 degrees in some cities. There may be the chance of an occasional thunderstorm, with humidity levels sitting between 30 and 50 percent throughout the day. Evening temperatures will only bring slight relief to the heat, dropping to around 18 to 20 degrees.