Weather warning: Switzerland braces for heatwave as temperatures rise to 35C

As a heatwave approaches Switzerland, the government has issued a level 3 (orange) danger warning as temperatures are set to rise to 35 degrees celsius across much of the country.

Swiss government issues orange warning ahead of heatwave

Switzerland has been enjoying its fair share of summer weather recently, and it’s safe to say it’s about to get even hotter. MeteoSwiss has issued a heatwave warning for several cities, citing significant danger due to high temperatures.

The warning begins on Wednesday, June 17, as temperatures start to rise above 30 degrees in many places. On Thursday, forecasts predict highs of 34 degrees in Geneva, 33 in Zurich and Basel, 32 in Bern and 31 in Lucerne and Lugano. Check your local forecast here.

The hottest days are set for the weekend. The heatwave will arrive in full force on Sunday, when temperatures are expected to reach 35 degrees in many cities. Basel could reach 36 degrees on Sunday, and Geneva 37 degrees on Monday. High temperatures will continue into next week.