Weather warning: Switzerland braces for heatwave as temperatures rise to 35C
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As a heatwave approaches Switzerland, the government has issued a level 3 (orange) danger warning as temperatures are set to rise to 35 degrees celsius across much of the country.
Swiss government issues orange warning ahead of heatwave
Switzerland has been enjoying its fair share of summer weather recently, and it’s safe to say it’s about to get even hotter. MeteoSwiss has issued a heatwave warning for several cities, citing significant danger due to high temperatures.
The warning begins on Wednesday, June 17, as temperatures start to rise above 30 degrees in many places. On Thursday, forecasts predict highs of 34 degrees in Geneva, 33 in Zurich and Basel, 32 in Bern and 31 in Lucerne and Lugano. Check your local forecast here.
The hottest days are set for the weekend. The heatwave will arrive in full force on Sunday, when temperatures are expected to reach 35 degrees in many cities. Basel could reach 36 degrees on Sunday, and Geneva 37 degrees on Monday. High temperatures will continue into next week.
“What's coming is absolutely historic and unique," said meteorologist Roger Perret to Watson. It is “very likely” that record temperatures could be broken.
Residents urged to take precautions
While temperatures have been hitting 30 degrees in Switzerland recently, this “does not constitute a heat wave”, according to MeteoSwiss. A level 3 warning is issued and a heatwave declared “when there are at least three consecutive days with a daily average temperature of 25 degrees celsius or higher.”
“Heat waves place extreme stress on the human body and can endanger health,” warns the government. Particularly as, during a heatwave, temperatures stay higher both in the day and at night.
The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology shares recommendations on how to stay cool during a heatwave, including:
- Stay hydrated by drinking at least 1,5 litres of water per day.
- Stick to the shade or stay inside a cool room, and make sure to cover from the sun and wear sunscreen.
- Avoid exercise during the hottest time of the day (usually 12pm - 3pm).
- Make sure to check on vulnerable people who may be more affected by the heat.
- Avoid leaving people or animals in parked cars.
Head to the MeteoSwiss website for the full list of guidelines.
Editor at IamExpat Media