Thunderstorms return to Switzerland this week after warm spell

Thunderstorms are set to reach parts of Switzerland on Tuesday, April 28, as the country enters thunder and hail storm season.

Switzerland thunderstorms give way to 25-degree weekend

After a few weeks of relatively dry and warm weather, thunderstorms are forecast for parts of Switzerland on Tuesday. According to MeteoSwiss, showers will begin in western Switzerland, particularly in the Jura mountains, and may reach Geneva, Lausanne and Bern.

The rest of the week will see a return to sunny skies with highs of between 20 and 22 degrees celsius in many Swiss cities. The weekend will see a mix of both warm weather and potential showers, with temperatures reaching 25 degrees in some places. Time to dust off your paddleboard and head to the closest lake!

Why thunder and hailstorms in Switzerland peak during spring and summer

Thunderstorms are common in Switzerland during spring and summer, especially between May and July, and can be quite spectacular. Warm and humid air rises quickly over the Swiss mountains and creates the perfect conditions for thunderstorms and lightning. These can turn dangerous, and the government often issues warnings and guidelines for residents.