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Thunderstorms return to Switzerland this week after warm spell

Thunderstorms return to Switzerland this week after warm spell

Manuel Martin / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

Thunderstorms are set to reach parts of Switzerland on Tuesday, April 28, as the country enters thunder and hail storm season.

Switzerland thunderstorms give way to 25-degree weekend

After a few weeks of relatively dry and warm weather, thunderstorms are forecast for parts of Switzerland on Tuesday. According to MeteoSwiss, showers will begin in western Switzerland, particularly in the Jura mountains, and may reach Geneva, Lausanne and Bern.

The rest of the week will see a return to sunny skies with highs of between 20 and 22 degrees celsius in many Swiss cities. The weekend will see a mix of both warm weather and potential showers, with temperatures reaching 25 degrees in some places. Time to dust off your paddleboard and head to the closest lake!

Why thunder and hailstorms in Switzerland peak during spring and summer

Thunderstorms are common in Switzerland during spring and summer, especially between May and July, and can be quite spectacular. Warm and humid air rises quickly over the Swiss mountains and creates the perfect conditions for thunderstorms and lightning. These can turn dangerous, and the government often issues warnings and guidelines for residents

The country is also prone to hailstorms during this time of year. The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology explains that “the water vapour contained in the warm air cools and begins to condense”. This then freezes, often creating huge “ice balls” that fall during a storm. Best to check the weather forecast and pack both your sunglasses and an umbrella during this time of year.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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