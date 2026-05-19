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Hot summer temperatures on the way to Switzerland this week

Hot summer temperatures on the way to Switzerland this week

By Clara Bousfield

After a cooler and at times wet Ascension Day weekend, temperatures are now set to soar across Switzerland, reaching almost 30 degrees celsius just in time for Pentecost weekend.

MeteoSwiss Forecast: A mild, rainy start to the week

The weather forecast in Switzerland for the first half of this week will remain largely similar to last week, with mild temperatures of around 20 degrees on Tuesday, May 19, and Wednesday, May 20. There will be occasional sunny spells over the coming days, and it could also rain in many Swiss cities, according to MeteoSwiss.

Early mornings will remain cooler, with temperatures ranging from 5 to 10 degrees and the possibility of fog. Starting Thursday, the weather will start to warm up, with highs around 24 degrees across the country.

Pentecost weekend temperatures reach summer levels

Get your BBQs lit and swimming costumes ready, as Friday and Saturday will be particularly warm in Switzerland. Zurich, Basel, Bern, Lucerne, Lausanne and Geneva will all see temperatures of up to 28 degrees on these days. If you really want a taste of summer, then head to canton Valais, where it’s likely to reach 30 degrees.

Meteorologist Peter Wick explained to 20 Minuten that the increase in temperature is due to a “high-pressure system [building up] after the middle of the week”. Although it’s unclear “whether the risk of thunderstorms will increase again on Pentecost Sunday or only on Pentecost Monday”, temperatures are still set to soar just in time for the long weekend.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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