Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) has announced that kindergarten children will be equipped with new visibility vests to replace the light bands currently used. In the 2026/27 school year , kindergartens, schools and police will hand out 100.000 vests to children in Switzerland.

LUMI vests guarantee visibility

The Touring Club Switzerland is a non-profit organisation for mobility and transportation. Their focus is widespread, with one concern being personal safety in traffic.

TCS's new “LUMI” reflective orange-and-yellow vests promise 360-degree visibility. The vests' long backs keep children visible, even when wearing a backpack.

The vests are designed for children with different levels of independence. They provide three methods for putting them on, depending on individual capabilities. On their own, children may use the front zipper or learn to pull the vest over their clothes. If they need assistance from an adult, the vest can be placed on their shoulders and fastened with press-on buttons.