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100.000 new high-visibility vests for children in Switzerland

100.000 new high-visibility vests for children in Switzerland

By Elea Juerss

Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) has announced that kindergarten children will be equipped with new visibility vests to replace the light bands currently used. In the 2026/27 school year , kindergartens, schools and police will hand out 100.000 vests to children in Switzerland

LUMI vests guarantee visibility

The Touring Club Switzerland is a non-profit organisation for mobility and transportation. Their focus is widespread, with one concern being personal safety in traffic.

TCS's new “LUMI” reflective orange-and-yellow vests promise 360-degree visibility. The vests' long backs keep children visible, even when wearing a backpack.

The vests are designed for children with different levels of independence. They provide three methods for putting them on, depending on individual capabilities. On their own, children may use the front zipper or learn to pull the vest over their clothes. If they need assistance from an adult, the vest can be placed on their shoulders and fastened with press-on buttons.

Furthermore, children can be creative in how they personalise their safety vests. Different patches, handed out by traffic instructors, can give the vests a little more style.

New traffic safety requirements for children in Switzerland

Since 1975, many children in Switzerland have used the light bands “Triki” on their way to school. The TCS announced that the band no longer conforms with the visibility norm EN 17353: 2020. Instead, the traffic club introduced the new safety vests for children. 

The project is supported by the national funds for traffic security and will be enforced Switzerland-wide. With traffic conditions changing at all times, the TCS is actively encouraging Swiss parents to make their children wear the safety vests. According to swissinfo the number of people seriously injured on Swiss roads has increased by 143 compared to 2024.

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Elea Juerss

Editorial Assistant at IamExpat Media

Editorial Intern for IamExpat Media. Born and raised in Hamburg, Elea came to Amsterdam to study Liberal Arts and Sciences with a focus on Media and Journalism. Even though she only came to the Netherlands recently, she already cycles boldly like a true Amsterdammer. Elea is dedicated to writing and finding a good Franzbrötchen wherever she goes.Read more

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