Reichenburg set to protect church bell ringing in Swiss law despite local complaint
After a local resident complained that the ringing of church bells disturbed their sleep, residents in Reichenburg, canton Schwyz, moved to protect the tradition by voting in favour of enshrining church bell ringing in local law.
Swiss town set to enshrine church bell ringing in law
The ringing of church bells can be a hot topic of debate in Switzerland, with some enjoying the traditional sound and others finding it a noisy nuisance. Reichenburg, a small village in Schwyz, could become the first municipality in the canton to legally protect the ringing of church bells after a popular initiative was passed, reports Blick.
In 2023, a popular initiative was launched in Schwyz to protect the traditional ringing of church bells. The movement was in response to a local resident's complaint that argued the quarter-hourly chimes in the early hours of the morning and throughout the night were disturbing their sleep.
Locals came out in support of the initiative, “The Collective Citizens' Initiative for Church Bell Ringing in Reichenburg” (“Pluralinitiative Kirchengeläut Reichenburg”), and in 2024, voters passed the proposal by 79 percent.
The initiative specified that the local council should create a legal means “to allow the church bells, including the quarter-hour, half-hour, and hourly chimes, the early morning ringing, and the liturgical ringing of the Catholic church, to continue unabated in their current form”.
Reichenburg residents to vote in November
As a result of the local vote, the regulation is currently being finalised and the municipality could become the first in the canton to enshrine church bell ringing in its building regulations. The final bill, “Church Bells” (“Kirchenglockengeläut”) states that "there is a significant public interest in the ringing of church bells, given the traditions and local customs".
Furthermore, ringing of church bells is “to be maintained in their current form in the future without any reduction in their use”. The bill is currently open to public review and is set to be put to a final vote in November 2026.
Editor at IamExpat Media