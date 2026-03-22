Reichenburg set to protect church bell ringing in Swiss law despite local complaint

After a local resident complained that the ringing of church bells disturbed their sleep, residents in Reichenburg, canton Schwyz, moved to protect the tradition by voting in favour of enshrining church bell ringing in local law.

Swiss town set to enshrine church bell ringing in law

The ringing of church bells can be a hot topic of debate in Switzerland, with some enjoying the traditional sound and others finding it a noisy nuisance. Reichenburg, a small village in Schwyz, could become the first municipality in the canton to legally protect the ringing of church bells after a popular initiative was passed, reports Blick.

In 2023, a popular initiative was launched in Schwyz to protect the traditional ringing of church bells. The movement was in response to a local resident's complaint that argued the quarter-hourly chimes in the early hours of the morning and throughout the night were disturbing their sleep.

Locals came out in support of the initiative, “The Collective Citizens' Initiative for Church Bell Ringing in Reichenburg” (“Pluralinitiative Kirchengeläut Reichenburg”), and in 2024, voters passed the proposal by 79 percent.