Neuchâtel becomes first Swiss canton to ban balloon and sky lantern releases

Neuchâtel has become the first canton in Switzerland to ban the release of balloons and sky lanterns. The floatable items pose environmental and safety risks.

Neuchâtel parliament approves balloon ban

The Neuchâtel parliament has passed a bill that will ban the release of balloons and sky lanterns - a first for Switzerland. The proposal, initiated by the Green Party, was approved by 55 votes to 36, with 9 abstentions, in a vote on Tuesday, April 28.

“This ban may seem trivial, but releasing balloons into the atmosphere is equivalent to spreading plastic waste in the environment, i.e. “littering”. This pollution also has harmful consequences for wild and domestic animals,” stated Cloé Dutoit (The Greens). The releasing of balloons is already banned in parts of the US, Australia, Denmark and Finland.

Sky lanterns have also been banned because “they pose a significant fire risk, especially in summer”, continued Dutoit. A small candle is often used to light the lantern, creating hot air that helps it travel much further than where it is originally released.