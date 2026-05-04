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Neuchâtel becomes first Swiss canton to ban balloon and sky lantern releases

Neuchâtel becomes first Swiss canton to ban balloon and sky lantern releases

Gagarin Iurii / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

Neuchâtel has become the first canton in Switzerland to ban the release of balloons and sky lanterns. The floatable items pose environmental and safety risks.

Neuchâtel parliament approves balloon ban 

The Neuchâtel parliament has passed a bill that will ban the release of balloons and sky lanterns - a first for Switzerland. The proposal, initiated by the Green Party, was approved by 55 votes to 36, with 9 abstentions, in a vote on Tuesday, April 28.

“This ban may seem trivial, but releasing balloons into the atmosphere is equivalent to spreading plastic waste in the environment, i.e. “littering”. This pollution also has harmful consequences for wild and domestic animals,” stated Cloé Dutoit (The Greens). The releasing of balloons is already banned in parts of the US, Australia, Denmark and Finland.

Sky lanterns have also been banned because “they pose a significant fire risk, especially in summer”, continued Dutoit. A small candle is often used to light the lantern, creating hot air that helps it travel much further than where it is originally released.

In 2020, a New Year’s Eve sky lantern caused a tragic fire at a zoo in Germany, resulting in the government banning the sale of lanterns.

Sky lantern rules vary across Swiss cantons and airports

Some politicians, particularly from the right, were against the Neuchâtel bill, describing it as “unnecessary because the practice is very marginal. Its practical application will pose a problem: Are we going to punish a child who accidentally releases a balloon at a party?”, argued Damien Schär (UDC). Others were more in favour of “education over prohibition”.

While not the case for balloons, sky lanterns are already prohibited in other parts of Switzerland, such as Zurich, Bern, Geneva, Valais and within 12 kilometres of Basel-Mulhouse Airport. Other airports require approval for lanterns to be released within a 5km radius. You can find out more on the Federal Office of Civil Aviation website.

The paper-made laterns are often associated with festivals from around the world. RTS clarified that Neuchâtel members of parliament were not opposing “the end of festive or symbolic activities”, but favour instead environmentally-friendly options that are widely available.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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