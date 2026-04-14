As European countries begin introducing measures to help drivers amid rising fuel prices, the Swiss government is divided over whether fuel tax cuts should be introduced in Switzerland.

SVP calls for action against fuel prices

With the price of fuel still rising and electric vehicle sales surging due to the war in the Middle East, the Swiss government is divided over whether or not to introduce measures to help ease the financial burden on drivers.



The SVP is calling for tax on fuel to be abolished, or at least reduced, as it “represents a significant component of the final price of fuels and therefore offers a direct lever for rapid relief”, reports 20 Minuten. In fact, the party has been pushing for fuel tax reductions for a number of years, arguing it mostly impacts the working middle class in Switzerland.

On Monday, April 13, Germany announced temporary cuts to fuel tax, joining Austria and Italy as countries that have taken action in response to rising prices.