Federal Council backs change to Sunday shopping rules in Switzerland

Switzerland has moved one step closer to expanding the number of Sundays in a year that shops can open. The Federal Council announced that it supports the proposal.

Switzerland steps closer to more shopping on Sundays

The Federal Council has announced in a press release that it supports expanding Sunday opening hours for shops in Switzerland. The announcement is a response to a proposal, originating from Zurich, by the Council of States’ Committee for Economic Affairs and Taxation, which would see the number of Sundays shops are allowed to be open triple from four to 12 per year.

The government also stated that the final decision on which Sundays, if any, shops can open will be left in the hands of the 26 Swiss cantons. This leaves room for some of the more religious cantons, such as Uri and Appenzell Innerrhoden, to implement the change themselves.

On the working Sundays, “sales staff may be employed without a special permit”, and businesses would also be able to decide whether they open or not. In several cantons, the four Sundays a year in which shops are now permitted to open are usually reserved for the run-up to Christmas.