Non-EU expats will soon need a permit to buy a house in Switzerland

Expats from outside the EU and EFTA who live in Switzerland will soon need a permit to buy a house. The Swiss government has proposed changes to the Lex Koller housing law.

Swiss gov’t making it harder for expats to buy houses

Against the backdrop of a worsening housing shortage in Switzerland, the government has announced that it wants to make it harder for certain expats to buy property.

In a recent press release, the Federal Council outlined proposed amendments to the Federal Act on Acquisition of Real Estate by Persons Abroad, also known as Lex Koller.

Changes include requiring expats living in Switzerland who are from a country outside of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), also known as third countries, to get approval to buy property. Expats will need to apply for a permit to buy a home and will also need to sell their property within two years if they leave Switzerland.