52% support SVP’s “No 10 million Switzerland!” initiative in new poll
A new poll reveals that a majority support the SVP initiative “No 10 million Switzerland!”, but the results are tight. There are still six weeks left until voters decide in a referendum in June.
Poll shows Swiss voters support capping population at 10 million
Switzerland is gearing up to decide on the Swiss People’s Party's (SVP) “No 10 million Switzerland!” (“Keine 10-Millionen-Schweiz!”) initiative in a referendum on June 14. With just six weeks left before voters take to the ballot box, a new poll reveals that a majority would vote “yes” to the proposal.
Over 16.000 voters in Switzerland were asked how they will vote in the upcoming referendum in a survey by Leewas, 20 Minuten and Tamedia. The results are close: 52 percent of respondents would vote “Yes”, 46 percent would vote “No”, and 2 percent are undecided.
The main argument behind the proposal is that the country’s growing population is putting pressure on services like housing, public transport, healthcare and the environment.
If the initiative passes in June, the government will have to take action to prevent the Swiss population from growing once it exceeds 9,5 million people. Measures could include limiting visa and asylum applications and ending the EU’s free movement of people agreement. The Swiss population already passed 9 million in September 2023.
Switzerland divided over referendum
The poll results show that voter preferences vary across demographics. Women are currently more in favour of the proposal (54 percent) compared to men (51 percent). Furthermore, voters who live in an urban area are more likely to oppose the initiative, with 53 percent voting against it, while 57 percent of voters in rural areas support the proposal.
Economic factors also play a role, with lower-income workers more likely to support the initiative. 61 percent of voters who earn up to 4.000 francs a month would vote yes, while the majority of voters (53 percent) who earn over 16.000 francs a month reject the initiative.
Both the Council of States, the National Council and the Federal Council recommend that the Swiss electorate reject the SVP proposal, arguing that immigration is crucial for Switzerland’s economy and future success. “The initiative creates uncertainty and jeopardises the stability of Switzerland” and “will lead to considerable costs” for the government, says a Federal Council press release.
Editor at IamExpat Media