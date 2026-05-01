52% support SVP’s “No 10 million Switzerland!” initiative in new poll

A new poll reveals that a majority support the SVP initiative “No 10 million Switzerland!”, but the results are tight. There are still six weeks left until voters decide in a referendum in June.

Poll shows Swiss voters support capping population at 10 million

Switzerland is gearing up to decide on the Swiss People’s Party's (SVP) “No 10 million Switzerland!” (“Keine 10-Millionen-Schweiz!”) initiative in a referendum on June 14. With just six weeks left before voters take to the ballot box, a new poll reveals that a majority would vote “yes” to the proposal.

Over 16.000 voters in Switzerland were asked how they will vote in the upcoming referendum in a survey by Leewas, 20 Minuten and Tamedia. The results are close: 52 percent of respondents would vote “Yes”, 46 percent would vote “No”, and 2 percent are undecided.

The main argument behind the proposal is that the country’s growing population is putting pressure on services like housing, public transport, healthcare and the environment.